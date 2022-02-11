UK Regulator Secures Binding Commitments From Google Over Privacy Proposals

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it has secured commitments from Alphabet Inc.'s Google to address competition concerns over its Privacy Sandbox proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.

The regulator said that the company's commitments are legally binding, and that it will supervise Google to ensure the Privacy Sandbox is developed in a way that benefits consumers.

The CMA has been investigating Google's Privacy Sandbox proposals since early 2021 due to concerns that they could impede competition in digital-advertising markets, causing advertising spending to become even more concentrated on Google.

"The commitments we have obtained from Google will promote competition, help to protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising and safeguard users' privacy," CMA's Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 0224ET