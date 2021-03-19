Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/19 02:40:10 pm
2034.765 USD   +0.66%
02:22pUK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook
RE
02:20pUK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook - FT
RE
01:59pFacebook faces antitrust investigation by UK regulator - FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook - FT

03/19/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator is set to begin an antitrust investigation into Facebook Inc in the next few months, after similar actions into Google and Apple early this year, Financial Times reported on Friday. (https://on.ft.com/3luWFs6)

The Competition and Markets Authority would look into the way Facebook allegedly uses customer data against rivals in social media and online advertising, people close to the matter told FT.

The investigation is also likely to examine Facebook's status as a so-called gatekeeper for its ability to collect data from users to boost its advantage over rivals.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.31% 2028.82 Delayed Quote.15.33%
APPLE INC. -0.44% 120.1131 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
FACEBOOK INC 3.75% 289.31 Delayed Quote.2.00%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
02:22pUK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook
RE
02:20pUK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook - FT
RE
01:59pFacebook faces antitrust investigation by UK regulator - FT
RE
01:25pChina to Restrict Tesla Use by Military and State Personnel -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:37aHow Covid-19 Supercharged the Advertising -2-
DJ
10:37aHow Covid-19 Supercharged the Advertising 'Triopoly' of Google, Facebook and ..
DJ
08:58aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Friday
MT
07:14aMICROSOFT  : Big Tech Helps Set Standards for Covid-19 Vaccine Verification
DJ
07:00aALPHABET  : YouTube Rolls Out YouTube Shorts in Beta in US
MT
05:44aAMAZON COM  : With NFL Deal, Amazon Accelerates Its Streaming-TV Advertising Amb..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 46 977 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 368 B 1 368 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 372,35 $
Last Close Price 2 021,34 $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.15.33%1 388 920
BAIDU, INC.22.48%89 119
NAVER CORPORATION37.44%49 809
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-6.93%42 118
YANDEX N.V.-6.25%24 628
SOGOU INC.0.37%3 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ