UK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook - FT

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator is set
to begin an antitrust investigation into Facebook Inc in
the next few months, after similar actions into Google
and Apple early this year, Financial Times reported on
Friday. (https://on.ft.com/3luWFs6)
The Competition and Markets Authority would look into the
way Facebook allegedly uses customer data against rivals in
social media and online advertising, people close to the matter
told FT.
The investigation is also likely to examine Facebook's
status as a so-called gatekeeper for its ability to collect data
from users to boost its advantage over rivals.
Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)