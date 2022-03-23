UK calls on YouTube to take down videos 'doctored' by Russia

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Ministry of Defence
(MoD) on Wednesday called on YouTube to remove videos from its
online platform of a hoax video call to defence minister Ben
Wallace, which they said had been doctored by the Russian state.
Wallace last week ordered an inquiry after an impostor
claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister was able to contact
him. Wallace said he ended the 10-minute call when he became
suspicious about the "misleading" questions he was being asked.
Several clips of the video have subsequently appeared
online, showing Wallace speaking from the back of a moving
vehicle while he is asked about a range of issues including
nuclear weapons and NATO.
"We are calling on YouTube to help us support Ukraine by
taking down videos doctored by the Russian state and
disseminated to try and sap the morale of a people fighting for
their freedom," the MoD said on Twitter.
The department posted a longer letter calling on YouTube,
the world's most used streaming video service, to remove or at
least block access to the videos in line with the Google-owned
company's March 11 decision to block access to
channels associated with Russian state-funded media.
It detailed two objections with the video relating to NLAW
anti-tank missiles sent from Britain to Ukraine.
"The doctored clip asserts that the UK's supply of NLAWS to
Ukraine have "often failed". Our NLAWS have not failed, this is
factually incorrect," the MoD said.
Secondly, speaking about the supply of those weapons,
Wallace says "We've got more coming, we're running out of our
own". However the MoD said this was factually incorrect: "We
have no supply shortages".
The MoD did not detail exactly how the videos had been
manipulated, but said that in their "modified and edited" form
they could be used by the Russian state to support its actions
in Ukraine.
"I am confident you would not wish to be a conduit for
Russian propaganda or be in any way associated with the
potential consequences of this type of media manipulation," the
letter said.
