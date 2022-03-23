Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/23 11:20:40 am EDT
2784.2 USD   -0.47%
10:23aUK calls on YouTube to take down videos 'doctored' by Russia
RE
10:08aTech leads rebound in world stocks despite surging yields
RE
09:50aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 23, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK calls on YouTube to take down videos 'doctored' by Russia

03/23/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
YouTube app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday called on YouTube to remove videos from its online platform of a hoax video call to defence minister Ben Wallace, which they said had been doctored by the Russian state.

Wallace last week ordered an inquiry after an impostor claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister was able to contact him. Wallace said he ended the 10-minute call when he became suspicious about the "misleading" questions he was being asked.

Several clips of the video have subsequently appeared online, showing Wallace speaking from the back of a moving vehicle while he is asked about a range of issues including nuclear weapons and NATO.

"We are calling on YouTube to help us support Ukraine by taking down videos doctored by the Russian state and disseminated to try and sap the morale of a people fighting for their freedom," the MoD said on Twitter.

The department posted a longer letter calling on YouTube, the world's most used streaming video service, to remove or at least block access to the videos in line with the Google-owned company's March 11 decision to block access to channels associated with Russian state-funded media.

It detailed two objections with the video relating to NLAW anti-tank missiles sent from Britain to Ukraine.

"The doctored clip asserts that the UK's supply of NLAWS to Ukraine have "often failed". Our NLAWS have not failed, this is factually incorrect," the MoD said.

Secondly, speaking about the supply of those weapons, Wallace says "We've got more coming, we're running out of our own". However the MoD said this was factually incorrect: "We have no supply shortages".

The MoD did not detail exactly how the videos had been manipulated, but said that in their "modified and edited" form they could be used by the Russian state to support its actions in Ukraine.

"I am confident you would not wish to be a conduit for Russian propaganda or be in any way associated with the potential consequences of this type of media manipulation," the letter said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.33% 2788 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.26% 98.3 Delayed Quote.42.33%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
10:23aUK calls on YouTube to take down videos 'doctored' by Russia
RE
10:08aTech leads rebound in world stocks despite surging yields
RE
09:50aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 23, 2022
09:06aToyota, Aurora test-drive autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas
RE
06:46aUK Watchdog Approves Appointment Of Monitoring Trustee To Oversee Google's Compliance O..
MT
06:40aINSIDER SELL : Alphabet
MT
06:35aReuters removes TASS Russian news agency from its content marketplace
RE
06:30aMizuho Financial Group Teams Up with Google Cloud
MT
06:02aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Waver as Bond Selloff Continues
DJ
05:10aExclusive-Indonesia preparing tough new curbs for online platforms -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 B - -
Net income 2022 77 352 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 852 B 1 852 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 156 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 2 797,36 $
Average target price 3 488,50 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-3.44%1 851 560
BAIDU, INC.3.90%53 806
NAVER CORPORATION-10.30%41 625
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-19.78%33 468
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-0.26%459