Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK court blocks Epic Games from contesting Apple's Fortnite ban

02/22/2021 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The popular video game

(Reuters) - The UK antitrust tribunal ruled on Monday that Epic Games, the creator of popular game Fortnite, will not be allowed to pursue its case against Apple Inc in the United Kingdom over its App Store payment system and control over app downloads.

The two companies have been at loggerheads since August, when the game maker tried to avoid Apple's 30% fee on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system, which led to Apple's subsequent ban of Fortnite from its store.

The UK tribunal said Epic's suit against Alphabet Inc's Google could move forward, but deemed that the United States would be a better forum for its case against Apple.

"Epic will reconsider pursuing its case against Apple in the UK after the resolution of the U.S. case," the video game company said in a statement in response to the tribunal's ruling.

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In October, a federal judge in California ruled in an injunction request that Apple could bar the Fortnite game from its App Store but must not harm Epic's developer tools business, which includes the "Unreal Engine" software used by hundreds of other video games.

Epic Games founder and Chief Executive Tim Sweeney had previously said Apple's control of its platform had tilted the level playing field.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta, Ayanti Bera and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
01:00pGrowth stocks push Nasdaq, S&P 500 lower as rising yields weigh
RE
12:58pGrowth stocks push Nasdaq, S&P 500 lower as rising yields weigh
RE
11:09aSTREET COLOR : Alphabet in Talks With Spanish Publishers For Google News: Reuter..
MT
10:57aAlphabet in talks with Spanish publishers to bring Google News back, sources ..
RE
10:38aALPHABET : Google to resume accepting political ads in U.S
RE
10:21aALPHABET : Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, divers..
RE
10:08aWall St falls as growth stocks slide; inflation concerns, rising yields weigh
RE
09:37aMicrosoft teams up with EU publishers amid Facebook's Australian spat
RE
09:09aWall St set to fall at open on inflation concerns, rising yields
RE
08:04aALPHABET : backed Oscar Health eyes as much as $6.7 billion IPO valuation
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 47 115 M - -
Net cash 2021 137 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 412 B 1 412 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 2 377,15 $
Last Close Price 2 088,81 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.19.18%1 412 182
BAIDU, INC.57.19%115 935
NAVER CORPORATION32.14%52 357
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION5.86%28 984
YANDEX-3.33%23 824
SOGOU INC.2.70%3 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ