  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:29:04 2023-01-24 pm EST
98.90 USD   -0.89%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US EXPECTED TO SUE GOOGLE OVER ALLEGED ABUSE OF DOMINATION OF ON…

01/24/2023 | 12:10pm EST
US EXPECTED TO SUE GOOGLE OVER ALLEGED ABUSE OF DOMINATION OF ONLINE ADVERTISING MARKET - SOURCES


© Reuters 2023
All news about ALPHABET INC.
12:25pU.S. set to sue Google, to be joined by about eight states -- sources
RE
12:22pUs doj joined in google lawsuit by virginia, california, colorad…
RE
12:19pUsdoj, eight states file antitrust lawsuit against google -- cou…
RE
12:10pU.s. justice dept's antitrust lawsuit against google expected to…
RE
12:10pUs expected to sue google over alleged abuse of domination of on…
RE
09:55aRaymond James Adjusts Price Target on Alphabet to $116 From $120, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
09:31aAlphabet AI Unit DeepMind Reportedly Lays Off Employees, Closes Office in Canada
MT
09:07aSector Update: Tech Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
08:40aAlphabet's DeepMind Research Lab to Shutter Canada Office, Lay Off Some Operational Sta..
MT
08:31aIndia tests domestic operating system days after Google's antitrust setback
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 B - -
Net income 2022 62 391 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 300 B 1 300 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 99,79 $
Average target price 125,42 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.13.10%1 300 224
BAIDU, INC.19.20%47 111
NAVER CORPORATION10.42%23 897
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.08%21 354
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.-0.26%165