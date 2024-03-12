March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on a bill Wednesday that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the short video app used by 170 million Americans or face a ban.

The vote is expected around 10 a.m. under fast-track rules that will require two-thirds of House members to support the measure for passage. Some opponents of the legislation, including Democratic Representative Maxwell Frost, think the bill will pass. But the fate of the legislation is uncertain in the U.S. Senate, where some senators want to take a different approach. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)