  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:26:53 2023-03-10 pm EST
91.90 USD   -0.45%
12:03pViral cat brings tourists to Polish town
RE
11:43aSVB turmoil a sign of pain coming from end of easy-cash era
RE
10:53aUS judge says will order DOJ advertisting case against Google to stay in Virginia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Viral cat brings tourists to Polish town

03/10/2023 | 12:03pm EST
STORY: Have you heard of Gacek the cat?

The feline has become a major tourist attraction in the Polish city of Szczecin

after clips of him went viral on social media

[Kherlen, Student from Mongolia]

"I came to the city like the day before yesterday and I'm looking for that cat named Gacek. It was really cute and my friend told me about it, so I hope I will find the cat, maybe today, maybe tomorrow."

Gacek lives in this wooden house near the city center

His address has become the city's No. 1 rated tourist attraction on Google Maps

[Szymon Maksymiuk, Szczecin tourist information center employee]

"For example, there was a guy from Norway who took a flight. In this case, I will not believe that Gacek was the only reason because tourists from Scandinavia are quite common viewing Szczecin, but he claimed that Gacek really drove him to make the decision of arriving here and sightsee(ing) the city, so Gacek's impact for Szczecin's tourism and tourism development shouldn't be underrated."

To stop Gacek from gaining too much weight, passers-by have been asked not to feed him

[Jakub Szukiel, Local resident]

"It warms my heart because it's a chonky boy, but yeah, as a sidewalk attraction, very cool cat.''


© Reuters 2023
All news about ALPHABET INC.
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 876 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 184 B 1 184 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 92,32 $
Average target price 127,75 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.4.64%1 184 371
BAIDU, INC.14.93%45 425
NAVER CORPORATION13.80%22 956
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.67%20 750
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-10.20%144