Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/09 04:00:00 pm
2510.37 USD   +0.38%
01:25pVirus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
RE
07/09Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses
RE
07/09Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns

07/10/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian billionaire Melnichenko's mega-yacht

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) -An upsurge in new coronavirus variants and poor access to vaccines in developing countries threaten the global economic recovery, finance ministers of the world's 20 largest economies warned on Saturday.

The G20 gathering in the Italian city of Venice was the ministers' first face-to-face meeting since the start of the pandemic. Decisions include the endorsement of new rules aimed at stopping multinationals shifting profits to low-tax havens.

That paves the way for G20 leaders to finalise a new global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% at a Rome summit in October, a move that could recoup hundreds of billions of dollars for public treasuries straining under the COVID-19 crisis.

A final communique said the global economic outlook had improved since G20 talks in April thanks to the rollout of vaccines and economic support packages, but acknowledged its fragility in the face of variants like the fast-spreading Delta.

"The recovery is characterised by great divergences across and within countries and remains exposed to downside risks, in particular the spread of new variants of the COVID-19 virus and different paces of vaccination," it read.

While G20 nations promised to use all policy tools to combat COVID-19, the Italian hosts of the meeting said there was also agreement to avoid imposing new restrictions on people.

"We all agree we should avoid introducing again any restriction on the movement of citizens and the way of life of people," said Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco, whose country holds the rotating G20 presidency through to December.

The communique, while stressing support for "equitable global sharing" of vaccines, did not propose concrete measures, merely acknowledging a recommendation for $50 billion in new vaccine financing by the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Health Organization and World Trade Organization.

Differences in vaccination levels between the world's rich and poor remain vast. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called the divergence a "moral outrage" that also undermines wider efforts to tame the spread of the virus.

While some of the wealthiest countries have now given over two-thirds of their citizens at least one shot of vaccine, that figure falls to well below 5% for many African nations.

Brandon Locke, of the public health non-profit group ONE Campaign, decried what he described as the G20's inaction, calling it "a lose-lose situation for everyone."

"Not only will it cost lives in poorer countries, it increases the risk of new variants that will wreak havoc in richer ones," he said.

Italy said it the G20 would return to the issue of vaccine funding for poor countries ahead of a Rome summit in October and that new variants was an area that needed to be looked at. It did not give further details.

"We must agree on a process for everyone on the planet to be able to access vaccines. If we don't, the IMF predicts that the global economy will lose $9 trillion," religious development organization Jubilee USA Network said.

It was referring to an IMF forecast that international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines could speed world economic recovery and add $9 trillion to global income by 2025.

TAX HOLDOUTS

A Reuters tally of new COVID-19 infections shows them rising in 69 countries, wit
h the daily rate pointing upwards since late-June and now hitting 478,000. https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the world was facing "a worsening two-track recovery" partly driven by the differences in vaccine availability.

The biggest policy initiative at the talks was a well-flagged agreement on the global corporate tax rate, capping eight years of wrangling on the issue.

Setting a floor of 15% is intended to stop multinationals shopping around for the lowest tax rate. It would also change the way that companies like Amazon and Google are taxed, basing it partly on where they sell products and services, rather than on the location of their headquarters.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said any countries opposed to it would be encouraged to sign up by October.

"We'll be trying to do that, but I should emphasise it's not essential that every country be on board," she said, adding the deal included mechanisms against the use of tax havens anywhere.

G20 members account for more than 80% of world gross domestic product, 75% of global trade and 60% of the population of the planet, including big-hitters the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and India.

In addition to European Union holdouts Ireland, Estonia and Hungary, other countries that have not signed on include Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Barbados and St. Vincent and Grenadines.

EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters there were still discussions about what level of a company's profits should be taxed at national level, and whether other sectors beyond financial services and mining should be exempt.

Among other sticking points, a fight in the U.S. Congress over President Joe Biden's planned tax increases on corporations and wealthy Americans could cause problems, as could a separate EU plan for a digital levy on tech companies.

The G20 officials called on the International Monetary Fund "to quickly present actionable options" for rich countries to channel part of a $650 billion issuance of IMF currency reserves to poorer countries.

They stopped short of endorsing the IMF's $100 billion target for transferring Special Drawing Rights to countries in need, but called for contributions from all able countries to reach "an ambitious target."

(Additional reporting by Christian Kraemer, Francesco Guarascio, David Lawder and Angelo AmanteWriting by Mark JohnEditing by Gareth Jones, Pravin Char and Christina Fincher)

By Gavin Jones and Leigh Thomas


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
01:25pVirus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
RE
07/09Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses
RE
07/09Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy
RE
07/09President Biden's Competition Order to Crack Down on Antitrust Practices by B..
MT
07/09U.S. judge ends Amazon challenge to $10 bln cloud contract after Pentagon can..
RE
07/09A Wise move? London listing may open fintech floodgates
RE
07/08ALPHABET  : Facing Antitrust Violation Complaints in California District Court F..
MT
07/08ALPHABET INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/08Tech Down Slightly Amid Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/08EXCLUSIVE : Online payments firm Stripe takes first step toward blockbuster list..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 B - -
Net income 2021 58 872 M - -
Net cash 2021 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 709 B 1 709 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 139 995
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 510,37 $
Average target price 2 797,91 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.43.23%1 671 050
BAIDU, INC.-16.13%71 655
NAVER CORPORATION42.05%53 943
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.83%38 482
YANDEX N.V.1.24%25 170
SOGOU INC.6.75%3 293