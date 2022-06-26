Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in second half of 2022

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - With U.S stocks on track to
mark their worst first half of the year in more than 50 years,
investors are studying a range of metrics to determine whether
the coming months could bring relief, or more of the same.
By any stretch, the first half of 2022 has been a
challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down around 18%
year-to-date, on track for its worst first half of any year
since 1970, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, as the Fed
tightens monetary policy in its fight against the highest
inflation in decades.
Bonds, which investors typically count on to counterbalance
stock declines in their portfolios, have fared little better:
The U.S. bond market, as measured by the Vanguard Total Bond
Market Index fund, is down 10.8% for the year to date, putting
it on pace for its worst performance in modern history.
With investor expectations fluctuating between continued
high inflation and an economic downturn caused by a hawkish Fed,
few believe the market's volatility will dissipate anytime soon.
"We don't expect the choppiness and volatility we've seen
over the first half of the year to subside," said Timothy
Braude, global head of OCIO at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
GAINS FOLLOWS PAIN?
Historical data paints a mixed picture of the trajectory
markets may follow in coming months. On one hand, sharp falls in
stocks have often been followed by steep rebounds: past years in
which the S&P 500 was down at least 15% at the midway point saw
the final six months higher every single time, with an average
return of nearly 24%, according to data from LPL Financial on
market declines since 1932.
The S&P 500 rallied more than 3% on Friday for its biggest
one-day percentage rise since May 2020 as signs of slowing
economic growth led investors to dial back expectations over how
high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to rein in
inflation. For the week, the index is up 6.4%.
One factor that may sustain that rally in the short term is
quarter-end rebalancing, as institutional investors such as
pension funds and sovereign wealth funds draw on record cash
levels to bring allocations to stocks back in line with their
targets.
That phenomenon could lift markets by as much as 7% over the
next week, JP Morgan analyst Marko Kolanovic said in a note on
Friday.
Meanwhile, several so-called contrarian indicators tracked
by analysts at BoFA Global Research, including cash allocations
and investor sentiment, are flashing buy signals, analysts at
the bank said in a note.
Jack Janasiewicz, lead portfolio strategist and portfolio
manager with Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, believes
the second half of the year is likely to be better than the
first. He is growing more bullish on equities, particularly
shares of beaten-down big tech companies with strong balance
sheets, such as Google-parent Alphabet Inc.
"There is a lot of bad news priced in on the economy,” he
said. "We think the risk is to the upside.”
Investors holding on for an eventual turnaround, however,
may be in for a stomach-churning ride.
A study of bear markets over the last 150 years by Solomon
Tadesse, head of North American Quant Strategies at Societe
Generale, showed that stocks tend to bottom once they correct
the “excesses” of the previous bullish period. That would entail
the S&P 500 falling another 22% to 3,020, according to his
research, which measures percentage declines during past crises
of similar magnitude.
The market selloff is “an inevitable needed correction of
the post-COVID excesses,” he said, describing a stimulus-fueled
rally that saw the S&P 500 more than double from its March 2020
lows.
Skepticism on the sustainability of a market rebound extends
to individual investors as well. A survey by the American
Association of Individual Investors in the week ending June 22
found that 59.3% believe that the U.S. stock market will be
bearish over the next six months.
Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring
Global Investments, believes a recent decline in bond yields may
help tamp down volatility across markets, providing
opportunities in areas such as emerging market equities and
short-duration high-yield bonds.
For now, however, he remains cautious on the U.S. stock
market.
“From a sector perspective, nothing screams safe,” he said.
Goldman Sach's Braude, meanwhile, believes that inflation
concerns and high commodity prices are likely to make the second
half of the year as volatile as the first.
"There’s downside risk in stock and bond markets," he said.
"In an environment like this cash is king."
(Reporting by David Randall; additional reporting by Ira
Iosebashvili; editing by Grant McCool)