  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14:18 2023-02-08 pm EST
99.07 USD   -7.96%
02:28pWall St eases after recent strong gains, Alphabet shares fall
RE
01:11pWall St falls as policymakers' comments fan rate hike worries; Alphabet slumps
RE
01:06pU.S. Treasury urges financial firms to examine cloud services
RE
Wall St eases after recent strong gains, Alphabet shares fall

02/08/2023 | 02:28pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Alphabet shares dive after Google AI chatbot Bard flubs answer

*

Microsoft climbs on AI integration

*

CVS Health rises on offer to buy Oak Street

*

Indexes down: Dow 0.5%, S&P 500 1%, Nasdaq 1.5%

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were down in afternoon trading on Wednesday, paring some of the strong gains in the previous session, with tech-focused shares leading the way lower.

Alphabet shares were down about 8% after its new AI chatbot Bard delivered an incorrect answer in an online advertisement.

Among the day's Federal Reserve speakers, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said inflation seems poised to continue slowing this year but the U.S. central bank's battle to reach its 2% target "might be a long fight" with monetary policy kept tighter for longer than anticipated.

Stocks rallied on Tuesday following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's session before the Economic Club of Washington, where he said interest rates might need to move higher than expected if the U.S. economy remained strong, but said he felt a process of "disinflation" is under way.

Investors have been concerned about how aggressive the Fed's actions may be this year following Friday's surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report.

They have also been concerned about mixed reports from U.S. companies this earnings season. With results in from more than half of the S&P 500 companies, earnings still are expected to have declined year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"After this kind of run and a move to a valuation certainly in the richer camp, you need to have more evidence to keep the market climbing higher," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.71 points, or 0.46%, to 33,998.98, the S&P 500 lost 41.4 points, or 0.99%, to 4,122.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 182.63 points, or 1.51%, to 11,931.16.

Shares of entertainment company Walt Disney were nearly flat ahead of its quarterly results due after the closing bell. Microsoft Corp shares were up 0.5% after it said it was revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence.

Investors also were digesting comments from President Joe Biden late Tuesday at the State of the Union address, supporting calls to tax corporate share buybacks.

CVS Health Corp were up 4.6% after its $9.5 billion cash buyout offer for Oak Street Health Inc. Oak Street Health rose 4.9%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.25-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 69 new highs and 30 new lows. (Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian, Shubham Batra and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -7.37% 99.735 Delayed Quote.22.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.55% 0.69251 Delayed Quote.1.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.20718 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.33% 0.74423 Delayed Quote.0.73%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 4.47% 89.825 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.75% 33908.66 Real-time Quote.3.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.0724 Delayed Quote.0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.012101 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.00% 267.554 Delayed Quote.7.07%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.83% 11895.62 Real-time Quote.15.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.19% 0.631 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC. 5.05% 35.375 Delayed Quote.56.58%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.32% 111.2982 Delayed Quote.26.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 66 088 M - -
Net cash 2023 126 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 381 B 1 381 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
EV / Sales 2024 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 107,64 $
Average target price 128,37 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.22.00%1 380 933
BAIDU, INC.40.08%55 363
NAVER CORPORATION29.86%26 112
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION24.22%23 537
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.0.26%177