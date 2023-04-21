Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:10:59 2023-04-21 pm EDT
105.42 USD   +0.12%
04:06pSector Update: Tech Stocks Declining Late Friday
MT
04:06pLyft Plans to 'Significantly Reduce' Workforce in Cost-Reduction Move
MT
04:00pWall St ends stable ahead of megacap results next week
RE
Wall St ends stable ahead of megacap results next week

04/21/2023 | 04:00pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

US business activity rises to 11-month high in April

*

Procter & Gamble gains on upbeat sales forecast

*

Amazon gains as research firm predicts upbeat retail sales

*

Albemarle falls on Chile move to nationalize lithium

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close of US trading)

April 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Friday following mixed earnings results as investors assessed how conflicting economic data might influence interest rates and looked ahead to a massive week of corporate reports.

A survey showed U.S. business activity accelerated to an 11-month high in April, further clouding the outlook for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy after data earlier in the week indicated a weakening economy.

Procter & Gamble Co's shares rose as customers kept buying despite repeated price hikes, helping the maker of products raging from Tide detergent and Gillette razors to Head & Shoulders shampoo and Crest toothpaste boost its sales forecast and third-quarter margins.

The benchmark S&P 500 has been generally stable over the early stages of a first-quarter earnings season that investors expect to show tepid results. Next week will see a flood of reports, including from megacap tech and growth companies whose shares have helped the S&P 500 rally to start the year.

“The market has been basically in a bit of a holding pattern ahead of big tech earnings next week,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services. "There is a tug of war between good and bad economic data, good and bad earnings data.”

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 3.89 points, or 0.09%, to end at 4,133.68 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.82 points, or 0.11%, to 12,073.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.05 points, or 0.07%, to 33,809.67.

Results next week are due from some of the highest-valued U.S. companies including Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon. Amazon shares rose on Friday after a research firm predicted the online retailer's business in North America would beat Wall Street's estimates.

The materials sector fell, weighed down by declines in Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Albemarle Corp . Albemarle slumped after Chile unveiled plans to nationalize the lithium industry. Shares of Freeport dropped after the copper miner's first-quarter profit more than halved.

In other earnings news, HCA Healthcare Inc shares jumped after the hospital operator lifted forecasts for 2023. Its report boosted shares of other hospital operators.

So far, analysts have largely retained last week's expectations of a near-5% year-on-year fall in quarterly profits at S&P 500 companies, according to Refinitiv data.

"The unpredictability of earnings and revenue and guidance going forward has increased a lot," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel. "You have signs that the economy is softening all over the place." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Sruthi Shankar, Ankika Biswas and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION -10.20% 173.67 Delayed Quote.-10.98%
ALPHABET INC. -0.11% 105.39 Delayed Quote.19.34%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.03% 106.94 Delayed Quote.24.17%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.07% 33808.96 Real-time Quote.2.26%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. -4.26% 39.62 Delayed Quote.8.84%
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. 3.99% 281.569 Delayed Quote.12.84%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.22% 285.705 Delayed Quote.19.30%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.11% 12072.46 Real-time Quote.15.22%
NIKKEI 225 -0.33% 28564.37 Real-time Quote.9.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 260 M - -
Net cash 2023 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 352 B 1 352 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
EV / Sales 2024 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 105,29 $
Average target price 127,93 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.19.34%1 352 090
BAIDU, INC.11.42%44 550
NAVER CORPORATION7.21%21 731
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.34%21 043
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-10.20%146
