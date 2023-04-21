Wall St ends stable ahead of megacap results next week

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
US business activity rises to 11-month high in April
Procter & Gamble gains on upbeat sales forecast
Amazon gains as research firm predicts upbeat retail sales
Albemarle falls on Chile move to nationalize lithium
April 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended barely changed on
Friday following mixed earnings results as investors assessed
how conflicting economic data might influence interest rates and
looked ahead to a massive week of corporate reports.
A survey showed U.S. business activity accelerated to an
11-month high in April, further clouding the outlook for the
Federal Reserve's monetary policy after data earlier in the week
indicated a weakening economy.
Procter & Gamble Co's shares rose as customers kept
buying despite repeated price hikes, helping the maker of
products raging from Tide detergent and Gillette razors to Head
& Shoulders shampoo and Crest toothpaste boost its sales
forecast and third-quarter margins.
The benchmark S&P 500 has been generally stable over the
early stages of a first-quarter earnings season that investors
expect to show tepid results. Next week will see a flood of
reports, including from megacap tech and growth companies whose
shares have helped the S&P 500 rally to start the year.
“The market has been basically in a bit of a holding pattern
ahead of big tech earnings next week,” said Keith Lerner,
co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services. "There
is a tug of war between good and bad economic data, good and bad
earnings data.”
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 3.89 points, or 0.09%, to end at 4,133.68 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.82 points, or
0.11%, to 12,073.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 23.05 points, or 0.07%, to 33,809.67.
Results next week are due from some of the highest-valued
U.S. companies including Microsoft, Google parent
Alphabet and Amazon. Amazon shares rose on
Friday after a research firm predicted the online retailer's
business in North America would beat Wall Street's estimates.
The materials sector fell, weighed down by
declines in Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Albemarle Corp
. Albemarle slumped after Chile unveiled plans to
nationalize the lithium industry. Shares of Freeport dropped
after the copper miner's first-quarter profit more than halved.
In other earnings news, HCA Healthcare Inc shares
jumped after the hospital operator lifted forecasts for 2023.
Its report boosted shares of other hospital operators.
So far, analysts have largely retained last week's
expectations of a near-5% year-on-year fall in quarterly profits
at S&P 500 companies, according to Refinitiv data.
"The unpredictability of earnings and revenue and guidance
going forward has increased a lot," said Peter Tuz, president of
Chase Investment Counsel. "You have signs that the economy is
softening all over the place."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Sruthi Shankar,
Ankika Biswas and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and David Gregorio)