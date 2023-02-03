Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:31:42 2023-02-03 pm EST
104.50 USD   -3.01%
02:26pm Wall Street sinks after stunning jobs growth raises questions about Fed
RE
02:11pm Google Reportedly Invests in AI Startup Anthropic
MT
02:02pm Sector Update: Tech Stocks Deteriorate Again Following Late-Morning Recovery
MT
Wall St pares declines after stunning jobs report

02/03/2023 | 01:54pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

U.S. job growth accelerates in Jan, jobless rate ticks down

*

Amazon, Alphabet fall on disappointing results

*

Ford drops on downbeat outlook

*

Indexes down: Dow 0.17%, S&P 0.63%, Nasdaq 0.82%

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

U.S. stock indexes pared declines by afternoon on Friday as a strong jobs report that initially raised fears of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer also pointed to the resilience in the economy in the face of aggressive policy tightening.

The Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report showed 517,000 job additions in January, almost three times above expectations, while the unemployment rate hit 3.4%, its lowest since 1969.

Separately, data showed that the

U.S. services

industry's activity rebounded strongly in January.

"The data suggests an economy that is running cooler than half a year ago, but not falling off the cliff," Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank said.

"The outlook is cloudy, but the backward-looking data shows 2023 began on a stronger footing than seemed the case a few weeks ago."

Money markets expect the U.S. central bank to hike rates two more times before stopping, after the Fed raised its target rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday. Rates are seen peaking at 4.95% by June, compared with 4.91% earlier.

Investors also parsed disappointing earnings, with Amazon.com Inc sliding 5.8% as it warned that its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter.

Google parent Alphabet Inc dropped 2.0% as it missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter results.

Markets rallied in the previous session on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's repeated references to the "disinflationary" process being underway in his remarks after Wednesday's meeting.

Apple Inc forecast another revenue decline at the start of the year, but the iPhone maker reversed course to trade 2.7% higher.

Tesla Inc jumped 3.0% after the U.S. Treasury Department said that some of its Model Y variants would be eligible for tax credits.

Wall Street's main indexes have had a solid start to the year as megacap growth stocks, which took a beating last year, rose on hopes that the Fed's hiking spree will come to an end this year.

The Nasdaq eyed its fifth consecutive weekly advance, its best streak since October 2021.

"If the Fed is indeed less hawkish and the economy is doing well, you would want to own the big names, why sit on the sidelines?," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc.

At 1:01 p.m. ET, the Dow was down 58.67 points, or 0.17%, at 33,995.27 and the S&P 500 was down 26.21 points, or 0.63%, at 4,153.55.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 99.50 points, or 0.82%, at 12,101.32.

Ford Motor Co slid 6.6% after missing quarterly earnings expectations while also warning of a rocky year ahead.

Analysts now see fourth-quarter earnings of S&P 500 firms declining 2.7%, according to Refinitiv.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 15 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 103 new highs and eight new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Johann M Cherian; Additional reporting by Shubham Batra; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.60% 104.87 Delayed Quote.22.11%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -7.47% 104.13 Delayed Quote.34.42%
APPLE INC. 2.91% 155.0799 Delayed Quote.16.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -2.02% 0.6927 Delayed Quote.4.91%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.32% 1.2057 Delayed Quote.2.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.56% 0.7462 Delayed Quote.2.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.87% 1.08096 Delayed Quote.2.90%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -7.51% 13.222 Delayed Quote.18.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012168 Delayed Quote.1.21%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.54% 12016.44 Real-time Quote.16.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -2.16% 0.63339 Delayed Quote.2.63%
TESLA, INC. 1.91% 191.56 Delayed Quote.52.84%
U.S. GLOBAL INVESTORS, INC. 0.62% 3.27 Delayed Quote.10.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 B - -
Net income 2022 62 286 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 401 B 1 401 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 107,74 $
Average target price 126,72 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.22.11%1 400 930
BAIDU, INC.32.27%52 277
NAVER CORPORATION15.77%25 914
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.77%21 860
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.-0.77%179