  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12:15 2023-03-06 pm EST
95.33 USD   +1.79%
02:49pWall St pares gains with Powell testimony, upcoming data in focus
RE
01:44pMicrosoft integrates AI behind ChatGPT to more developer tools
RE
12:56pSirius XM to Cut 8% of Workforce, Citing Economic Uncertainty
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St pares gains with Powell testimony, upcoming data in focus

03/06/2023 | 02:49pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

China's 5% growth target drag on ADRs, commodity shares

*

Apple rises as Goldman begins coverage with 'buy'

*

Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate suspends payments network

*

Factory orders fall in January

*

Indexes up: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.26%, Nasdaq 0.27%

March 6 (Reuters) -

Wall Street's major indexes pared early gains on Monday and U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors braced for this week's testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and economic data including the jobs report.

Shares of iPhone maker Apple Inc, last up 2%, were the biggest boost for the S&P 500 index after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a "buy" rating.

But equities lost earlier gains as yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rebounded from an early decline after data showed new orders for U.S.-manufactured goods fell less than expected in January. Higher orders for machinery and a range of other products pointed to manufacturing regaining its footing, although civilian aircraft bookings fell.

Rising bond yields tend to weigh on equity valuations, particularly those of growth and technology stocks, as higher rates reduce the value of future cash flows.

Monday's data likely dampened investor enthusiasm, said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"The market pullback was because there is still a lot of work to do on inflation," said Cruz. "We're not seeing the type of demand slowdown we need to see. The whole point of the Fed hiking rates is to slow down the economy."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.24 points, or 0.14%, to 33,436.21; the S&P 500 gained 10.67 points, or 0.26%, at 4,056.31; and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.23 points, or 0.27%, at 11,720.23.

Six of 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose. But the commodity-linked materials sector led decliners after China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at around 5%.

The technology sector was the top gainer, with the biggest boost from Apple followed by Microsoft Corp and Google parent Alphabet Inc.

The three main U.S. stock indexes had rallied on Friday and notched weekly gains after comments from Fed policymakers calmed jitters around aggressive rate hikes.

But San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Saturday that if inflation and labor market data continue to come in hotter than expected, interest rates would need to go higher and stay there longer than Fed policymakers had projected in December.

Investors will look for clues about the Fed's future rate hiking path when Powell testifies before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. Since Powell last spoke strong economic data and hotter than expected inflation have raised concerns the Fed will raise rates higher than expected or keep them higher for longer.

Traders expect at least three more 25-basis-point hikes this year and see interest rates peaking at 5.44% by September from 4.67% now.

Shares of cryptocurrency-related companies fell after Silvergate Capital Corp pulled the plug on its crypto payments network, raising doubts about the company's ability to stay in business. The California-based bank, which was last up 1% at $5.84, had fallen as low as $5.11. Its cryto peer Signature Bank was down almost 2%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.46-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.79-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 74 new highs and 71 new lows.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Sruthi Shankar, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.78% 95.3 Delayed Quote.6.14%
APPLE INC. 2.10% 154.115 Delayed Quote.16.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.44% 0.67232 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.20173 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.02% 0.73434 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.12% 33425.74 Real-time Quote.0.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.48% 1.06755 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012233 Delayed Quote.1.27%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.03% 257.775 Delayed Quote.6.45%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.11% 11699.99 Real-time Quote.11.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.39% 0.61825 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
PINDUODUO INC. -1.79% 93.895 Delayed Quote.17.34%
SIGNATURE BANK -1.86% 111.5 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 0.69% 5.8001 Delayed Quote.-66.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 876 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 202 B 1 202 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 93,65 $
Average target price 127,75 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.6.14%1 201 584
BAIDU, INC.34.17%53 027
NAVER CORPORATION20.85%23 688
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION10.54%20 195
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-9.18%146