Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
87.09 USD   -1.54%
12:54pWall St set to close torrid year on downbeat note
RE
10:24aWall St dragged down by growth stocks on last trading day of torrid year
RE
09:07aGood bye (riddance) 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St set to close torrid year on downbeat note

12/30/2022 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Wall St eyes first annual drop in four years

*

U.S.-listed shares of Shaw Communications jump

*

Indexes down: Dow 0.71%, S&P 0.80%, Nasdaq 0.89%

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street was pulled lower by losses in growth and healthcare shares on the final trading day of a tough year, which was marked by aggressive interest-rate hikes to curb inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and recession fears.

The three main indexes are set for their first annual drop after three straight years of gains as an era of loose monetary policy came to an end following the fastest pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve since the 1980s.

The benchmark S&P 500 has shed 20% this year and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 34%, putting them on track for their biggest yearly declines since the 2008 financial crisis, largely driven by a rout in technology shares.

Most rate-sensitive technology and growth stocks such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Meta Platforms Inc fell between 0.7% and 1.4% on Friday, as U.S. Treasury yields rose.

The losses made communication services, technology and the retail index among the top decliners on the S&P 500, with the three sectors shedding between 0.9% and 1.2%.

Healthcare shares fell 1% and were also a major drag on the S&P 500 and the Dow, while the energy sector was the only gainer, with a marginal 0.1% rise.

The tech sector has been pummeled this year with declines of 29%, while energy has recorded stellar annual gains of 58% due to a surge in oil prices.

Growth stocks have been under pressure from rising yields for much of 2022 and have underperformed their economically-linked value peers in a reversal of a trend that has lasted for much of the past decade.

The S&P 500 growth index is down about 30.5% this year, while the value index has fallen just 7.7%, with investors preferring high dividend-yielding sectors with steady earnings such as energy.

"We could see the next few years where value does better than growth," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

"A lot of that is just a rotation from very expensive stocks to those that are a little bit cheaper and you see better growth opportunities in some of those other sectors."

Focus has now shifted to the corporate earnings outlook in 2023 as investors grow increasingly concerned about the likelihood of a sharp economic downturn due to the rate hikes.

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Thursday after unemployment data signaled the Fed's policy tightening was starting to take a toll on the U.S. labor market.

Still, signs of resilience in the American economy have fueled concerns that the rates could stay higher for longer, though easing inflationary pressures have raised hopes of dialed-down rate hikes.

Money market participants see 65% odds of a 25-basis-point hike in the Fed's February meeting, with rates expected to peak at 4.97% by the middle of next year.

At 11:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 237.34 points, or 0.71%, at 32,983.46, the S&P 500 was down 30.84 points, or 0.80%, at 3,818.44, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 93.36 points, or 0.89%, at 10,384.73.

U.S.-listed shares of Shaw Communications Inc jumped 9.4% after Canada's antitrust tribunal approved rival Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) bid for the telecom company.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.51-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 79 new lows.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.58% 87.07 Delayed Quote.-40.62%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.56% 82.85 Delayed Quote.-50.92%
APPLE INC. -0.87% 128.5006 Delayed Quote.-27.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.76% 0.68156 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRENT OIL 0.97% 84.45 Delayed Quote.7.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.19% 1.20764 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.73846 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.92% 32915.75 Real-time Quote.-8.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.47% 1.07103 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012092 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.16% 118.87 Delayed Quote.-65.63%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.11% 10360.01 Real-time Quote.-33.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.63483 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 5.28% 64.24 Delayed Quote.1.25%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 9.24% 39.07 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.89% 73.65 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
WTI 0.65% 79.155 Delayed Quote.4.25%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
12:54pWall St set to close torrid year on downbeat note
RE
10:24aWall St dragged down by growth stocks on last trading day of torrid year
RE
09:07aGood bye (riddance) 2022
MS
07:23aFutures slip on last trading day of torrid year
RE
02:26aChina's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
RE
12/29Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 bln as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
RE
12/29Wall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
12/29Wall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
12/29Wall St gains with tech stocks leading the way
RE
12/29Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 B - -
Net income 2022 63 004 M - -
Net cash 2022 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 148 B 1 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 88,45 $
Average target price 127,36 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-40.62%1 147 851
BAIDU, INC.-22.64%39 772
NAVER CORPORATION-53.10%21 065
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-50.36%18 629
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.-10.14%157