Wall St set to close torrid year on downbeat note

Wall St eyes first annual drop in four years
U.S.-listed shares of Shaw Communications jump
Indexes down: Dow 0.71%, S&P 0.80%, Nasdaq 0.89%
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street was pulled lower by
losses in growth and healthcare shares on the final trading day
of a tough year, which was marked by aggressive interest-rate
hikes to curb inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and recession
fears.
The three main indexes are set for their first annual drop
after three straight years of gains as an era of loose monetary
policy came to an end following the fastest pace of rate hikes
by the Federal Reserve since the 1980s.
The benchmark S&P 500 has shed 20% this year and
the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 34%, putting them on track
for their biggest yearly declines since the 2008 financial
crisis, largely driven by a rout in technology shares.
Most rate-sensitive technology and growth stocks such as
Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
and Meta Platforms Inc fell between 0.7% and
1.4% on Friday, as U.S. Treasury yields rose.
The losses made communication services, technology
and the retail index among the top decliners
on the S&P 500, with the three sectors shedding between 0.9% and
1.2%.
Healthcare shares fell 1% and were also a major
drag on the S&P 500 and the Dow, while the energy
sector was the only gainer, with a marginal 0.1% rise.
The tech sector has been pummeled this year with declines of
29%, while energy has recorded stellar annual gains of
58% due to a surge in oil prices.
Growth stocks have been under pressure from rising yields
for much of 2022 and have underperformed their
economically-linked value peers in a reversal of a trend that
has lasted for much of the past decade.
The S&P 500 growth index is down about 30.5% this
year, while the value index has fallen just 7.7%, with
investors preferring high dividend-yielding sectors with steady
earnings such as energy.
"We could see the next few years where value does better
than growth," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview
Asset Management in Chicago.
"A lot of that is just a rotation from very expensive
stocks to those that are a little bit cheaper and you see better
growth opportunities in some of those other sectors."
Focus has now shifted to the corporate earnings outlook in
2023 as investors grow increasingly concerned about the
likelihood of a sharp economic downturn due to the rate hikes.
Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Thursday after
unemployment data signaled the Fed's policy tightening was
starting to take a toll on the U.S. labor market.
Still, signs of resilience in the American economy have
fueled concerns that the rates could stay higher for longer,
though easing inflationary pressures have raised hopes of
dialed-down rate hikes.
Money market participants see 65% odds of a 25-basis-point
hike in the Fed's February meeting, with rates expected to peak
at 4.97% by the middle of next year.
At 11:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 237.34 points, or 0.71%, at 32,983.46, the S&P 500
was down 30.84 points, or 0.80%, at 3,818.44, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 93.36 points, or 0.89%, at
10,384.73.
U.S.-listed shares of Shaw Communications Inc
jumped 9.4% after Canada's antitrust tribunal approved rival
Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($14.77
billion) bid for the telecom company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.51-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and no new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 79 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)