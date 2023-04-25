Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:30:25 2023-04-25 pm EDT
108.10 USD   +2.01%
05:18pAlphabet inc - in network, there was an incremental pullback in…
RE
05:18pAlphabet inc - saw signs of stabilization in youtube ads…
RE
05:11pCommunications Services Fall as Earnings Roll In -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St sinks as weak earnings fan fears of economic slowdown

04/25/2023 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* First Republic plunges 49% on $100-bln deposit flight

* UPS dives ~10% on bleak full-year rev. expectations

* Dow transports index swoons in sympathy with UPS

* Microsoft, Alphabet shares close lower, rise in late trade

* Indexes down: Dow 1.02%, S&P 1.58%, Nasdaq 1.98%

*

April 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages suffered their deepest declines so far this month as a downbeat UPS forecast exacerbated investor concerns about a slowing U.S. economy on Tuesday while plunging deposits at regional First Republic Bank added to jitters about the bank sector's health.

Shares in United Parcel Service Inc fell 10%, its biggest daily loss since July 2006, after the courier company forecast full-year revenue at the lower end of its prior target.

This helped push the Dow Jones Transport Average index down 3.6%, for its biggest one-day drop since September.

Also worrying was Tuesday's data showing U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April.

"Investors have been trying valiantly to hold it together in the midst of a big earnings and economic data week and a big Federal Reserve week next week," said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer for BMO Family Office based in Chicago.

Traders largely expect the central bank to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday after its Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Microsoft Corp shares rebounded after closing down 2.2% in the regular session and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 ahead of its quarterly report. It reversed course to rise 4.6% in late trading after its revenue beat analysts' expectations.

Similarly, shares in Google's parent Alphabet Inc rose 4% after the bell when its first-quarter revenue surpassed expectations on an advertising uptick and steady cloud services demand. It had closed down 2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344.57 points, or 1.02%, to 33,530.83; and the S&P 500 lost 65.41 points, or 1.58%, at 4,071.63, with both marking their biggest one-day percentage losses since March 22.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 238.05 points, or 1.98%, to 11,799.16 in its biggest one-day percentage decline since March 9.

The KBW Regional Banking index dropped 3.9% as First Republic shares fell 49%, hitting a record low.

The beleaguered lender reported a more than $100 billion flight in deposits in the first quarter following the biggest banking crisis since 2008 last month.

"People are trying to figure out the health of the regional banks in general. Is there a canary in the coal mine? It's really important for mid-size businesses in the country that the regional banks stay healthy," said BMO's Schleif.

Also on investors minds was an apparent lawmaker stand-off in Washington over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

"Anytime you hear about a potential default that would trigger a risk-off environment. If we go to the brink and even beyond that wouldn't bode well for risk assets or consumer confidence," said Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network in Boston.

Shares in medical technology firm Danaher Corp fell 8.8% after it cut its annual sales growth forecast.

General Motors Co shares fell 4% after it cautioned that 2022 price gains will not last as the year goes on, even as it lifted full-year profit and cash flow forecasts.

PepsiCo Inc shares rose 2.2% after it raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 4.57-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.50-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and seven new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 35 new highs and 378 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges 10.78 billion shares traded compared with the 10.32 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

Here is a graphic of earnings estimates and reports so far:

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.00% 103.85 Delayed Quote.20.11%
DANAHER CORPORATION -8.79% 231.99 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.02% 33530.83 Real-time Quote.2.00%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -49.38% 8.1 Delayed Quote.-88.30%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.02% 32.91 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.25% 275.42 Delayed Quote.17.49%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.98% 11799.16 Real-time Quote.15.01%
PEPSICO, INC. 2.27% 189.71 Delayed Quote.2.68%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. -9.99% 176.29 Delayed Quote.12.66%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:18pAlphabet inc - in network, there was an incremental pullback in…
RE
05:18pAlphabet inc - saw signs of stabilization in youtube ads…
RE
05:11pCommunications Services Fall as Earnings Roll In -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:09pTechnology Shares Drop Ahead of Big Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:07pWall St sinks as weak earnings fan fears of economic slowdown
RE
05:04pAlphabet inc ceo sundar pichai says cloud delivered profitabilit…
RE
04:59pDeclining Consumer Confidence Drags Equities Lower
MT
04:55pGoogle's persisting ad slump weighs on Alphabet's 1Q results
AQ
04:33pDeclining Consumer Confidence Weighs on Equities
MT
04:29pWall St ends sharply lower, Treasury yields slide as recession fears mount
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 508 M - -
Net cash 2023 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 353 B 1 353 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
EV / Sales 2024 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 105,97 $
Average target price 127,93 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.20.11%1 352 941
META PLATFORMS, INC.76.82%545 883
VISA, INC.12.03%478 679
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.29%416 757
MASTERCARD, INC.7.91%357 209
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED1.18%224 828
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer