  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 01:28:12 pm EDT
2332.02 USD   -4.63%
12:51pWall St slumps as bets of big rate hikes grow despite Fed view
RE
12:27pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BAE, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, Nissan, Shopify...
12:20pAlphabet on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
Wall St slumps as bets of big rate hikes grow despite Fed view

05/05/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Dow sheds more than 1,000 pts

* Nasdaq set for worst day since June 2020

* Traders raise bets on 75 bps rate hike in June

* Indexes fall: Dow 3.10%, S&P 3.66%, Nasdaq 4.89%

May 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main index fell sharply on Thursday in a broad-based selloff as the Federal Reserve's less hawkish tone failed to ease investors' expectations of bigger interest rate hikes this year to tame surging inflation.

The Nasdaq dropped 5% and the S&P 500 looked set to erase all of its gains from the previous session after Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp , Meta Platforms, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com fell between 4.8% and 7.3%.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by half a percentage point as expected but Fed Chair Jerome Powell explicitly ruled out a hike of 75 basis points in a coming meeting.

Traders, however, on Thursday raised their bets on a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's June meeting.

"There are more people that doubt the Fed can stave off inflation without destroying our economy," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer at Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"It's very much a public situation where everyone is seeing the pain of the Fed taking away the punchbowl play out on a daily basis."

Worries about Fed policy moves, mixed earnings from some big growth companies, the conflict in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China have hammered Wall Street recently, overshadowing a better-than-expected quarterly reporting season.

At 12:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,056.76 points, or 3.10%, at 33,004.30, the S&P 500 was down 157.38 points, or 3.66%, at 4,142.79, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 634.50 points, or 4.89%, at 12,330.35.

Only 13 constituents of the S&P 500 index were in the green by 12 p.m. ET, while the Nasdaq was on track for its biggest one-day percentage fall since September 2020.

All of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with consumer discretionary and technology being the worst hit and slumping 5.5% and 4.8%, respectively.

The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, climbed to 31.73 points.

The focus now shifts to the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report on Friday for clues on labor market strength and its impact on monetary policy.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 9.34-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 6.18-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 40 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 267 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.75% 2329.52 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -6.87% 2342.44 Delayed Quote.-24.47%
APPLE INC. -5.02% 157.735 Delayed Quote.-6.50%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -5.94% 210.2 Delayed Quote.-33.58%
TESLA, INC. -7.12% 883.7524 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 299 B - -
Net income 2022 74 766 M - -
Net cash 2022 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 612 B 1 612 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 163 906
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 2 445,22 $
Average target price 3 288,90 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-15.60%1 612 145
BAIDU, INC.-11.32%45 594
NAVER CORPORATION-25.50%33 315
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-30.48%26 755
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-2.31%426