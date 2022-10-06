Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:50 2022-10-06 pm EDT
101.26 USD   -0.17%
04:36pWall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
RE
04:02pInsider Sell: Alphabet
MT
03:23pGoogle unveils first - pricey - smartwatch
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum

10/06/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Oil prices add to inflation woes post-OPEC+ output cut

*

U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected

*

Indexes fall: Dow down 1.15%, S&P 1.02%, Nasdaq 0.68%

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.

Markets briefly took comfort from data that showed weekly jobless claims rose by the most in four months last week, raising a glimmer of hope the Fed could ease the implementation since March of the fastest and highest jump in rates in decades.

The equity market has been slow to acknowledge a consistent message from Fed officials that rates will go higher for longer until the pace of inflation is clearly slowing.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans was the latest to spell out the central bank's outlook on Thursday, saying policymakers expect to deliver 125 basis points of rate hikes before year's end as inflation readings have been disappointing.

"The market has been slowly getting the Fed's message," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede in Philadelphia.

"There's a likelihood that the Fed with further rate hikes pushes the economy into a recession in order to bring inflation down," Pride said. "We don't think the markets have fully picked up on this."

Pride sees a mild recession, but in the average recession there has been a 15% decline in earnings, suggesting the market could fall further. The S&P 500 has declined 22% from its peak on Jan. 3.

Despite the day's decline, the three major indexes were poised to post a weekly gain after the sharp rally on Monday and Tuesday.

The labor market remains tight even as demand begins to cool amid higher rates. On Friday the nonfarm payrolls report on employment in September will help investors gauge whether the Fed alters its aggressive rate-hiking plans.

Money markets are pricing in an almost 86% chance of a fourth straight 75 basis-point rate hike when policymakers meet on Nov. 1-2.

To be clear, not everyone foresees a hard landing.

Dave Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist at Morningstar Inc , said growth will remain sluggish for the foreseeable future and likely will not start to reaccelerate until the second half of 2023, but he does not see a sharp downturn.

"We're not forecasting a recession," Sekera said. "The markets are looking for clarity as to when they think economic activity will reaccelerate and make that sustained rebound.

"They're also looking for strong evidence that inflation will begin to really trend down, moving back towards the Fed's 2% target," he said.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell, led by a 3.3% decline in real estate. Other indices also fell, including semiconductors, small caps and Dow transports. Growth shares fell 0.76%, while value dropped 1.18%.

Energy was the sole gainer, rising 1.8%.

Oil prices rose, holding at three-week highs after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus its allies agreed to cut production targets by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the largest reduction since 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 346.93 points, or 1.15%, to 29,926.94, the S&P 500 lost 38.76 points, or 1.02%, to 3,744.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.33 points, or 0.68%, to 11,073.31.

Tesla Inc fell 1.1% as Apollo Global Management Inc and Sixth Street Partners, which had been looking to provide financing for Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal, are no longer in talks with the billionaire.

Alphabet Inc closed basically flat after the launch of Google's new phones and its first smart watch.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.57 billion shares, compared with the 11.67 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.32-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and 31 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 118 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.01% 101.42 Delayed Quote.-29.98%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -0.14% 224.28 Delayed Quote.-34.33%
TESLA, INC. -1.11% 238.13 Delayed Quote.-31.64%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
04:36pWall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
RE
04:02pInsider Sell: Alphabet
MT
03:23pGoogle unveils first - pricey - smartwatch
RE
02:51pWall Street drops as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
RE
02:07pEU wants to know if Microsoft will block rivals after Activision deal
RE
01:48pGoogle Reportedly Fired Contractors for Labor Union Affiliation, Asking for Better Work..
MT
01:07pWall Street drops amid inflation, rate hike worries
RE
11:08aGoogle's new Pixel Watch faces hurdles with economy, no iPhone support
RE
08:28aGoogle's Russian subsidiary files lawsuit against state bailiffs - court documents
RE
08:03aMarketScreener's World Press Review : October 6 , 20..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 B - -
Net income 2022 68 121 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 328 B 1 328 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 101,43 $
Average target price 141,88 $
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-29.98%1 327 922
BAIDU, INC.-17.16%42 591
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-39.66%20 943
NAVER CORPORATION-56.67%17 280
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.2.83%166