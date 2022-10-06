Wall Street drops as the Fed pounds rate hike drum

*
Megacap growth stocks fall against rise in yields
*
Oil prices add to inflation woes post-OPEC+ output cut
*
U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
*
Indexes decline: Dow down 0.94%, S&P 0.74%, Nasdaq 0.38%
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes slid
further on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched
monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers that the Federal Reserve's
aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
Before dropping further, markets briefly took comfort from
data that showed an increase in weekly jobless claims as it
raised hopes the Fed could ease the steady rate hikes it has
been implementing since March - the fastest and highest in
decades.
The equity market has been slow to acknowledge a consistent
message from Fed officials that rates will go higher for longer
until the pace of inflation is clearly slowing.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans was the latest to spell
out the central bank's outlook on Thursday, saying policymakers
expect to deliver 125 basis points of rate hikes before year's
end as inflation readings have been disappointing.
"The market has been slowly getting the Fed's message," said
Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at
Glenmede in Philadelphia.
"There's a likelihood that the Fed with further rate hikes
pushes the economy into a recession in order to bring inflation
down," Pride said. "We don't think the markets have fully picked
up on this."
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, but the
labor market remains tight even as demand begins to cool amid
higher rates.
On Friday the nonfarm payrolls report on employment in
September will help investors gauge whether the Fed alters its
rate hiking plans.
Money markets are pricing in an 83% chance of a fourth
straight 75 basis-point rate hike when policymakers meet on Nov.
1-2.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield initially
moved lower before rising to a one-week high. Ten of the 11
major S&P 500 sectors fell, led by a 2.9% decline in real estate
.
Energy was the sole gainer, rising 1.8%.
Tesla Inc fell 0.2% as Apollo Global Management Inc
and Sixth Street Partners, which had been looking to
provide financing for Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal, are
no longer in talks with the billionaire.
Alphabet Inc edged 0.4% higher after the launch of
Google's new phones and its first smartwatch.
Oil prices rose, holding at three-week highs after the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus its
allies agreed to cut production targets by 2 million barrels per
day (bpd), the largest reduction since 2020.
By 2:43 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 284.38 points, or 0.94%, to 29,989.49, the S&P 500
lost 27.85 points, or 0.74%, to 3,755.43 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 42.38 points, or 0.38%, to 11,106.26.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.34-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and 29 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 30 new highs and 97 new lows.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York
Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in
Bengaluru
Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)