Wall Street ends higher as investors eye upcoming jobs data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs jump in March
*
Non-farm payrolls data due on Friday
*
AMC jumps as court order hinders stock conversion plan
*
Indexes end: S&P 500 +0.36%, Nasdaq +0.76%, Dow +0.01%
April 6 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes ended
higher on Thursday, helped by a rally in Alphabet shares as
investors, worried about a slowing economy, looked to upcoming
jobs data.
Alphabet Inc rallied 3.8% and Microsoft
climbed 2.6%, with both providing more fuel than any other
stocks for the S&P 500's gain for the session. Alphabet's Google
unit plans to add artificial intelligence features to its search
engine, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Adding to recent data hinting at a weak labor market,
initial jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for
the week ended April 1, versus expectations of 200,000 claims.
The Labor Department's data from the prior week was
revised to show 48,000 more applications were received.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.36% to end the session at 4,105.02
points.
The Nasdaq gained 0.76% to 12,087.96 points, while the
Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01% to 33,485.29 points.
Wall Street has lost ground in recent days in response to
signs of a slowing economy, including weak data on private
payrolls and job openings earlier this week.
That marked a change from recent months, when investors
cheered weak economic data on the basis that it might mean the
Fed's interest rate hikes were working and that the Fed could
ease up on its campaign to rein in decades-high inflation.
Interest rate futures imply traders are divided about
whether the Fed will raise its target rate or keep it steady at
its upcoming May meeting, according to CME Group's Fedwatch
tool.
"The market is trying to decide whether the 'growth and
recession' scare or the 'Fed hiking' scare are more meaningful
to prices, and so it's waffling between whether a softening
labor market is good news because it gets the Fed to pause in
May or bad news because it means the recession is actually
coming," said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at
Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.
Investors are now focused on the more comprehensive report
on non-farm payrolls, which are expected to have increased by
239,000 in March, down from the 311,000 jobs added in the prior
month. That report is due on Friday, when the U.S. stock market
will be closed for the Good Friday holiday.
Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, eight rose, led by
communication services, up 1.71%, followed by a 0.74%
gain in utilities.
With some investors away during a shortened holiday
week, volume on U.S. exchanges was relatively light, with 9
billion shares traded, compared to an average of 12.7 billion
shares over the previous 20 sessions.
For the week, the S&P 500 declined 0.1%, the Dow added
0.6% and the Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
In Thursday's trading, Caterpillar, viewed as a
bellwether for the industrial sector, dipped 2%, bringing its
loss over the past three days to 9% as investors fretted about a
potential economic downturn.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc surged 21% after a
U.S. court denied the theater operator's request to lift a
status quo order necessary for its plan to convert preferred
shares to common shares.
Levi Strauss & Co tumbled 16% after the apparel
maker posted a fall in quarterly profit.
Big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Citigroup will be among companies kicking off the
quarterly reporting season next week, with investors eager for
updates on the health of the sector after a recent banking
crisis.
Analysts on average expect aggregate S&P 500 company
earnings for the first quarter to have fallen 5% year-over-year,
according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S.
Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P
500 by a 1.2-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 posted six new highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 46 new highs and 177 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru,
and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Anil
D'Silva, Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta and Deepa Babington)