Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed near record
highs in light trading on Friday, the last trading day of 2021,
marking the second year of recovery from a global pandemic.
All three major U.S. stock indexes scored monthly, quarterly
and annual gains, notching their biggest three-year advance
since 1999.
The S&P 500 gained 27% since the last trading day of 2020.
Through Thursday, the benchmark index has registered 70
record-high closes, or the second-most ever. Using Refinitiv
data back to 1928, the most record-high closes for the S&P 500
in a single year was 77 in 1995.
The Dow added 18.73% for the year, and the Nasdaq gained
21.4%.
Companies, consumers and the broader economy largely thrived
in 2021 as they felt their way forward amid a constantly
shifting landscape including a tumultuous transfer of power
marked by the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Other factors included the
"meme stock" phenomenon, new COVID-19 variants, a labor
shortage, generous fiscal/monetary stimulus, hobbled supply
chains, booming demand and the resulting price spikes.
"What stands out to us this year among all the negatives, is
the resiliency of Corporate America," said Ryan Detrick, chief
market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"In a sea of uncertainty and higher prices, you have to be
extremely impressed by how agile and adaptive Corporate America
was to sport 45% earnings growth in a very difficult year."
Indeed, earnings results from S&P 500 companies blew past
analyst estimates to deliver year-on-year growth in the first
three quarters of the year of 52.8%, 96.3% and 42.6%,
respectively, according to Refinitiv, which currently sees
fourth-quarter annual earnings growth of 22.3%.
Energy, real estate and microchips,
sectors associated with economic recovery and booming demand,
were among 2021's top performers, with growth stocks' 31%
advance handily outperforming the 22% gain in value
stocks.
Market-leading tech and tech-adjacent megacap stocks, which
outperformed the broader market in the first year of the global
health crisis, were laggards as the economy slowly reopened and
vaccines were deployed.
The NYSE FANG+ index, an equal-weighted group of
10 such stocks, notched a nearly 20% advance on the year. Google
parent Alphabet Inc posted the biggest annual advance
among NYSE FANG+ constituents, enjoying its best year since
2009.
Dow Transports, considered by many a barometer of
economic health, registered a yearly gain of more than 31%.
Steadily rising Treasury yields - along with a recent
hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve, which now foresees as
many as three rate hikes in the coming year - have supported
interest rate-sensitive financials which gained nearly
33%.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which burst onto the scene in early
2020 and prompted the steepest, quickest economic contraction in
history, continues to linger, pressuring travel-related stocks.
The S&P 1500 Airlines index ended 2021 as one of
the year's few losing sectors with an annual decline of nearly
2%.
But early data suggests https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/hospitalisation-risk-omicron-around-one-third-delta-uk-analysis-shows-2021-12-31
the Omicron variant, which has caused an abrupt spike in global
infections, is less virulent than its predecessors and economic
data is increasingly suggesting a return to normal, two years
after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.78 points,
or 0.16%, to 36,338.3, the S&P 500 lost 12.55 points, or
0.26%, to 4,766.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
96.59 points, or 0.61%, to 15,644.97.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.6 billion shares, compared
with the 10.55 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, consumer staples
sector was up the most in Friday's session, with
communications services suffering the biggest
percentage drop.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.18-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 143 new lows.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York and Echo Wang in Taos,
New Mexico;
Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bangalore
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)