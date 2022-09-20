Wall Street falls as focus turns on Fed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* All eyes on Fed policy decision on Wednesday
* Ford sees additional $1 bln in inflationary costs, shares
fall
* Indexes down: Dow 1.11%, S&P 1.12%, Nasdaq 0.69%
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on
Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic
projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has lost 19% so far this
year as investors fear aggressive policy tightening measures by
the Fed could tip the U.S. economy into a recession, with recent
dire outlooks from delivery firm FedEx Corp and
automaker Ford Motor Co adding to woes.
Shares of Ford dropped 10.5% after it flagged a
bigger-than-expected $1 billion hit from inflation and pushed
delivery of some vehicles to the fourth quarter due to parts
shortages.
Adding to a mixed set of economic data, a Commerce
Department report showed residential building permits
- among the more forward-looking housing indicators
- slid by 10% to 1.517 million units, the lowest level since
June 2020.
"Markets have been under some pressure because it's clear
that the economy and the growth rate of earnings are in the
process of slowing and going to slow even further," said Hugh
Johnson, chief economist of Hugh Johnson Economics in Albany,
New York.
"The concern is that even though it's slowing, the Federal
Reserve will tell us in a very hawkish way that they're very
focused on the 2% rate of inflation and they're going to
continue to lean towards restraint or be very tough until they
get to that 2% level."
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to hike rates by 75
basis points for the third straight time at the end of its
policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets also pricing in a 17%
chance of a 100 bps increase and expect terminal rate at 4.49%
by March 2023.
Focus will also be on the updated economic projections and
dot plot estimates for cues on policymakers' sense of the
endpoint for rates and the outlooks for unemployment, inflation
and economic growth.
"We are going to be in an environment where month to month
economic data is going to be scrutinized to a greater magnitude
than it has been previously," said Doug Fincher, portfolio
manager at Ionic Capital Management.
"The market believes that the Fed will get inflation under
control at the expense of the economy. The question is will they
achieve this through a soft landing or a hard landing."
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit
3.56%, its highest level since April 2011, while the closely
watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
inverted further.
An inversion in this part of the yield curve is viewed as a
reliable indicator that a recession will follow in one to two
years.
All of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with
economy-sensitive real estate and materials
sectors down 2.1% each.
At 12:33 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 345.48 points, or 1.11%, at 30,674.20, the S&P 500
was down 43.60 points, or 1.12%, at 3,856.29, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 79.80 points, or 0.69%, at
11,455.22.
The S&P 500 is trading below 3,900 points, a level
that was considered by technical analysts as a strong support
for the index.
Shares of rate-sensitive growth companies were mixed. Apple
Inc rose 1.8%, while Alphabet Inc and
Amazon.com Inc fell 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.
PayPal Holdings Inc dipped 3% after Susquehanna
Financial Group downgraded the fintech company's stock to
"neutral" from "buy".
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 5.39-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 2.57-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded two new 52-week high and 54 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 292 new lows.
