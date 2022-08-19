Wall Street pushes stocks down, dollar up on Fed hike fears

(Updates to mid-afternoon U.S. trading)
* Tech, growth stocks drag indexes down
* Treasury yields rise
* Gold, crypto prices also slip
* Oil muted in choppy trading
Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell and the dollar rose on
Friday even as Treasury yields gained, with traders weighing
additional interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to
combat inflation.
With higher rates looming, high-growth and technology stocks
such as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc fell
more than 2%. Banks declined and were on track to end the week
lower, potentially snapping their six-week winning streak. And
an earnings miss by heavy equipment maker Deere & Co.
added to the risk-off mood.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.71%, to
33,758.75; the S&P 500 lost 1.21%, to 4,231.87; and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 2%, to 12,702.45.
European shares fell on Friday and posted a weekly loss as
the highest-ever jump in German producer prices in July added to
gloom over the economic outlook. The pan-European STOXX 600
ended 0.8% lower.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 47 countries, was down 1.25%.
"When market participants start to return from their
holidays and look back ... they will find central banks still
far from having achieved their goals of reining in inflation,"
ING rates strategists said in a note to clients.
"That means a continued tussle between central bank
tightening expectations and recession fears."
The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising borrowing costs to
bring high inflation under control, a string of U.S. central
bank officials said on Thursday, even as they debated how fast
and how high to lift them.
The U.S. dollar benefited from the Fed's hawkish comments
and investor caution, hitting a one-month high. The dollar index
was up around 0.5% at $108.05 and the euro was down 0.4%
at $1.004.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, mimicking European
bonds' own sell-off on inflationary fears.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to near a one-month
high at 2.9794%.
Next week, investors will be paying close attention to
minutes from the European Central Bank's July meeting, as well
as comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses the
annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, on Aug. 26.
"Incoming data, on net, suggests the U.S. economy retains
fairly healthy momentum," Michael Gapen, a Bank of America
economist, wrote in a client note. He cited improving motor
vehicle assembly and retail sales data, but noted declining
housing numbers.
"Incoming data was not uniformly strong ... and we note that
stronger momentum will ultimately be met with additional policy
rate firming," Gapen added.
OIL UP, GOLD AND CRYPTO DOWN
Oil prices rose, albeit on choppy trading, as investors
anticipated a more subdued Fed rate hike path that helped to
ease fears about an economic slowdown that would weaken crude
demand.
U.S. crude was up 0.41% to $90.86 per barrel, while
Brent was at $96.56, virtually flat on the day.
Cryptocurrencies fell sharply, with sudden selling dragging
bitcoin to a three-week low. It was last at $21,425, down
more than 8.5% on the day.
Gold was headed for its first weekly drop in a month after
hitting a three-week low. Spot gold fell for a fifth
straight session, down about 0.5% at $1,748 per ounce, in what
could be its longest losing streak since November 2021.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Elizabeth
Howcroft in London; Editing by Chris Reese, Nick Macfie and
Jonathan Oatis)