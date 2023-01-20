Wall Street rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Netflix co-founder Hastings steps down as CEO
Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 workers
Goldman Sachs falls on report of probe
U.S. stocks rallied to close higher on Friday, as the S&P
500 and Dow snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq
rose more than 2%, as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix,
while Google parent Alphabet climbed after announcing job cuts.
Shares of Netflix Inc jumped as the streaming
company added more subscribers than expected in the fourth
quarter and said co-founder Reed Hastings was stepping down as
chief executive.
Netflix's quarterly report comes as the technology
and other growth-related sectors face hurdles due to the rising
interest rate path of the U.S. Federal Reserve and recession
worries that have led companies such as Microsoft Corp
and Amazon.com Inc to lay off thousands of employees.
Alphabet Inc was the most recent company to
announce job cuts as it said it was cutting 12,000 jobs, sending
shares higher.
The gains sent the communication services index up
more than 3% as the top performer among the 11 major S&P 500
sectors, for its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 30.
High-growth sectors such as communication services were
among the worst performing in 2022 and were notably weaker in
the last few months of the year as investors gravitated towards
stocks with high dividend yields.
"Today’s action is probably because we had three down days
so it got into a little bit of an oversold position and they are
just doing a little bit of bargain hunting today," said Ken
Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Boca
Raton, Florida.
"If people are viewing an opportunity, if they are getting
more comfortable with the Fed’s narrative... investors are
starting to buy into that narrative and saying 'OK that is the
way it is, let’s look at the stocks that got really beaten up'
because the market is a discounting mechanism."
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 72.93 points, or 1.87%, to end at 3,971.78 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 285.41 points, or
2.63%, to 11,137.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 326.74 points, or 0.99%, to 33,371.30.
Comments from Federal Reserve officials have largely said
they expect interest rates to climb to at least 5% this year as
the central bank continues to try and tamp down high inflation.
On Friday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank
may be "pretty close" to a point where rates are "sufficiently
restrictive" to cool inflation, which gave an additional boost
to equities.
The Fed is largely expected to raise rates by 25 basis
points (bps) at its Feb. 1 policy announcement.
Still, concerns about corporate earnings persist as the U.S.
economy shows signs of a slowdown and a possible recession.
Analysts now expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500
companies to decline 2.9% for the fourth quarter, according to
Refinitiv data, compared with a 1.6% decline in the beginning of
the year.
Gains on the Dow were curbed, however, by a fall in shares
of Goldman Sachs Group Inc after the Wall Street Journal
reported the Fed is probing the company's consumer business.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak
Editing by Marguerita Choy)