Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:55 2022-09-09 pm EDT
110.61 USD   +2.06%
12:29pWall Street set for weekly gain, boosted by growth stocks
RE
12:23pEU to consult on Big Tech contribution to telco networks by end of Q1 2023
RE
11:54aAlphabet's Verily raises $1 bln in funding round
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street set for weekly gain, boosted by growth stocks

09/09/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Focus on U.S. inflation data next week

* Kroger rises on forecast raise

* Indexes up: Dow 0.96%, S&P 1.22%, Nasdaq 1.71%

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday and were set to snap a three-week losing streak, as investors piled into technology and high-growth stocks ahead of key U.S. inflation data next week.

The gains came on the back of a sharp sell-off beginning in mid-August that was triggered by concerns about the impact of tighter monetary policies and signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China.

Investors are awaiting an August consumer prices report due next Tuesday for any signs that inflation may be easing. It is expected to show that prices rose at an 8.1% pace over the year in August, compared with an 8.5% print for July.

Wells Fargo economists expect headline inflation to log its steepest monthly decline since the peak of the pandemic in April 2020, helped by a pullback in gas prices.

"There's an expectation that the economy is slowing down, and inflation is starting to moderate, and in a slowing economy, people want to own growth. That's where we have more visibility into earnings," said David Sadkin, president at Bel Air Investment Advisors.

All the 11 major S&P sectors traded higher, with communication services, technology, energy and consumer discretionary leading the way.

High-growth stocks such as Tesla, Apple Inc , Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc gained between 1.6% and 3%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the U.S. central bank is "strongly committed" to controlling inflation but there remains hope it can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior inflation fights.

Several other Fed policymakers have also reiterated their commitment to fighting runaway inflation in recent weeks, making investors jittery about the prospects of another outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Traders are pricing in an 86% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike at the next meeting, up from 57% a week earlier, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

The CBOE volatility index, a gauge of investor anxiety, fell to a two-week low of 22.9 but stayed above its long-term average of 20.

At 11:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 304.36 points, or 0.96%, at 32,078.88, the S&P 500 was up 48.94 points, or 1.22%, at 4,055.12, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 202.53 points, or 1.71%, at 12,064.65.

U.S. equity funds recorded outflows of $11.5 billion in the week to Wednesday, their largest outflow in 11 weeks, BofA said on Friday.

Kroger Co rose 5.5% after the grocer raised its annual forecast.

Shares of Tapestry Inc rose 2.6% after the luxury handbag maker said it expects revenue of $8 billion by fiscal year 2025.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 6.34-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 2.76-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 43 new lows. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.89% 110.47 Delayed Quote.-25.18%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.77% 132.145 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
APPLE INC. 1.28% 156.5 Delayed Quote.-13.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.04% 0.68399 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.61% 1.15915 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.35% 0.76708 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
CME GROUP 12.50% 0.045 End-of-day quote.-25.00%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 32102.23 Real-time Quote.-12.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 1.00405 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.012561 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
KROGER 5.50% 51.04 Delayed Quote.6.85%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.93% 12091.61 Real-time Quote.-24.18%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.60% 0.61072 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
TESLA, INC. 2.98% 297.92 Delayed Quote.-17.88%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.37% 45.41 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
12:29pWall Street set for weekly gain, boosted by growth stocks
RE
12:23pEU to consult on Big Tech contribution to telco networks by end of Q1 2023
RE
11:54aAlphabet's Verily raises $1 bln in funding round
RE
10:56aWall St extends gains with growth stocks in the lead
RE
09:48aEU Takes Over Portugal's Antitrust Case on Alphabet's Google Digital Ads
MT
09:09aEU regulators widen Google adtech probe to include Portuguese case
RE
09:07aWall St set to extend gains on boost from tech stocks
RE
06:55aU.S. business groups warn Vietnam data rules may threaten investment
RE
09/08U.S. Senate panel delays vote on bill allowing news outlets to negotiate jointly with B..
RE
09/08White House unveils principles for Big Tech reform
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 B - -
Net income 2022 68 254 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 420 B 1 420 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 108,38 $
Average target price 142,85 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-25.18%1 420 118
BAIDU, INC.-8.69%46 945
NAVER CORPORATION-38.84%24 988
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-38.30%21 538
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.1.65%165