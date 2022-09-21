Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:13 2022-09-21 am EDT
101.31 USD   +0.17%
09:54aWarner Music names YouTube business head Kyncl as CEO
RE
09:39aWarner Music Group Names YouTube Executive Robert Kyncl Chief Executive
MT
08:21aFlights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
RE
Warner Music names YouTube business head Kyncl as CEO

09/21/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Robert Kyncl, chief business officer for YouTube, speaks during a keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Warner Music Group Corp on Wednesday named Robert Kyncl as its chief executive officer, handing the reins to the outgoing YouTube business head as the record label looks to diversify its revenue streams.

Kyncl will take over from Warner Music's longest-tenured Chief Executive Steve Cooper, who is set to leave the media company by the end of next year.

Kyncl, who will start in his new role from Jan. 1, announced his resignation from the Alphabet Inc unit last month after having spent 12 years at YouTube. Before that, he was vice president of content at Netflix Inc.

The move comes at a time when the music industry is looking for growth beyond streaming by signing deals with ad-supported social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

Having enjoyed a boom in revenue during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the sector faces risks from surging inflation that has started pinching consumers' wallets.

Shares of Warner Music, the label behind artists such Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Dua Lipa, have declined 40% this year and are trading around their 2020 initial public offering price.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.12% 101.36 Delayed Quote.-30.18%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.09% 242.7 Delayed Quote.-59.69%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. 0.35% 25.83 Delayed Quote.-40.48%
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 B - -
Net income 2022 68 283 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 324 B 1 324 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 101,14 $
Average target price 142,80 $
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-30.18%1 323 523
BAIDU, INC.-15.21%43 594
NAVER CORPORATION-42.40%23 456
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-39.17%21 260
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.8.49%176