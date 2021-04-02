Log in
Waymo CEO John Krafcik Is Leaving the Company -- Update

04/02/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
By Tripp Mickle

Waymo LLC Chief Executive John Krafcik is leaving the company after more than five years, bringing an end to the former auto executive's leadership of Google parent Alphabet Inc.'s driverless car effort.

The company said Friday that it is promoting its chief technology and operating officers, Dmitri Dolgov and Tekedra Mawakana, to lead a decade-old effort to make self-driving cars a reality. They will share the title of co-chief executive.

Under Mr. Krafcik, Waymo broadened its business beyond years of mapping roads and designing software to begin running robotaxis around a segment of Phoenix. He also led Waymo's conversion into an independent subsidiary of Alphabet and raised an external investment round of $3.25 billion.

In a blog post, Mr. Krafcik said he will serve as an adviser to Waymo, adding that "Dmitri and Tekedra have my full confidence and support."

Mr. Dolgov is one of the founders of Google's self-driving car project. He joined the program when it began in 2009 and led the development of Waymo's autonomous system, known as Waymo Driver. He studied physics and math at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology before earning a doctorate in computer science from the University of Michigan.

As chief operating officer, Ms. Mawakana has led the effort to commercialize Waymo's self-driving system. She has a law degree from Columbia University and previously worked at other tech companies such as eBay Inc. and Yahoo.

Write to Tripp Mickle at Tripp.Mickle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-21 1421ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 B - -
Net income 2021 46 835 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 438 B 1 438 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 135 301
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 377,21 $
Last Close Price 2 129,78 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.21.52%1 438 373
BAIDU, INC.1.60%77 687
NAVER CORPORATION29.74%49 432
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-9.21%38 667
YANDEX N.V.-6.63%23 013
SOGOU INC.-5.52%2 986
