  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Waymo and China's Zeekr partner to develop driverless taxis

12/28/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Reuters reporter Alexandria Sage steps out of a Waymo self-driving vehicle during a demonstration in Chandler, Arizona

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's Geely Holding said its premium electric mobility brand, Zeekr, will make electric vehicles for Waymo, Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit, to be deployed as fully autonomous ride-hailing vehicles across the United States.

The vehicles will be designed and developed at Zeekr's facility in Sweden, and later integrated with Waymo's self-driving technology, Geely said on Tuesday.

Waymo said it would introduce the vehicles to U.S. roads "in the years to come."

Concept images Waymo published on Tuesday show a roomy, low-to-the-ground minivan with seating for about five riders and sliding doors on each side serving as the lone entryways.

Waymo is the first and only fully driverless taxi service in the United States. It has driven thousands of people since launching the service a year ago in Phoenix.

The partnership with Zeekr will help Waymo expand its driverless ride-hailing service in the face of increased competition https://www.reuters.com/technology/waymos-slow-going-arizona-opens-up-us-robotaxi-race-2021-12-08, and also create inroads for Chinese brand Geely into the U.S. market. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Paresh Dave; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 B - -
Net income 2021 73 218 M - -
Net cash 2021 139 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 965 B 1 965 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,19x
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 150 028
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 958,13 $
Average target price 3 367,79 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.68.78%1 964 501
BAIDU, INC.-33.51%50 040
NAVER CORPORATION31.45%47 767
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION3.14%42 346
YANDEX N.V.-12.78%21 754
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471