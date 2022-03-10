YouTube, Google Play suspend payment-based services in Russia

March 10 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube and
Google Play store are suspending all payment-based services in
Russia, including subscriptions, as Western sanctions start to
pose banking challenges in the country.
Google will also pause ads for advertisers based in Russia
across its properties and networks globally, the company said.
This is in addition to the company's recent suspension of ads in
Russia.
Google and YouTube had earlier stopped selling online
advertising in Russia following similar pauses by Twitter Inc
and Snap Inc after Moscow's invasion of
Ukraine.
"As a follow-up, we're now extending this pause to all our
monetization features, including YouTube Premium, Channel
Memberships, Super Chat and Merchandise, for viewers in Russia,"
YouTube said in a statement on Thursday.
YouTube channels in Russia will still be able to generate
revenue from viewers outside of Russia, which include Super Chat
and merchandise sales. Free apps on Google Play also remain
available in Russia, according to a company support website.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, California and Ann Maria
Shibu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chavi Mehta in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)