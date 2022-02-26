YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning ad dollars

Feb 26 (Reuters) - YouTube on Saturday barred Russian
state-owned media outlet RT and other Russian channels from
receiving money for advertisements that run with their videos,
similar to a move by Facebook, after the invasion of Ukraine.
Citing "extraordinary circumstances," YouTube said that it
was "pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on
YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with
recent sanctions" such as the European Union's. Ad placement is
largely controlled by YouTube.
The EU on Wednesday announced sanctions on individuals
including Margarita Simonyan, whom it described as RT's
editor-in-chief and "a central figure" of Russian propaganda.
Videos from the affected channels also will come up less
often in recommendations, YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadloo
said. He added that RT and several other channels would no
longer be accessible in Ukraine due to a Ukrainian government
request.
Ukraine Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov
tweeted earlier on Saturday that he contacted YouTube "to block
the propagandist Russian channels — such as Russia 24, TASS, RIA
Novosti."
RT and Simonyan did not respond to requests for comment.
YouTube declined to name the other channels it had restricted.
For years, lawmakers and some users have called on YouTube,
which is owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, to take
greater action against channels with ties to the Russian
government out of concern that they spread misinformation and
should not profit from that.
Russia received an estimated $7 million to $32 million over
the two-year period ended December 2018 from ads across 26
YouTube channels it backed, digital researcher Omelas told
Reuters at the time.
YouTube previously has said that it does not treat
state-funded media channels that comply with its rules any
differently than other channels when it comes to sharing ad
revenue.
Meta Platforms Inc, owner of Facebook, on Friday
barred Russian state media from running ads or generating
revenue from ads on its services anywhere in the world.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia
Osterman)