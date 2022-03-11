YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally

OAKLAND, Calif., March 11 (Reuters) - YouTube is immediately
blocking access around the world to channels associated with
Russian state-funded media, it said on Friday, citing a policy
barring content that denies, minimizes or trivializes
well-documented violent events.
The world's most used streaming video service, which is
owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, said Russia's invasion
of Ukraine now fell under its violent events policy and
violating material would be removed.
YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said the blocking of the
Russian outlets was in line with that policy.
Previously, YouTube had blocked leading Russia state-backed
channels RT and Sputnik across Europe.
Russian state media have called restrictions placed on them
by distributors, which include app stores and other social media
services, unjustified censorship.
YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on which and how many channels had been blocked globally, or if
they ever would be restored.
Workers across Google had been urging YouTube to take
additional punitive measures against Russian channels, accusing
them of spreading false narratives about the Ukrainian
leadership and civilian deaths during the war, according to
three employees at the company.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O'Brien)