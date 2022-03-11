Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 01:20:52 pm
2632.71 USD   -0.60%
01:08pYouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally
RE
12:21pYouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally
RE
10:35aFacebook, Google defend advertising deal investigated by EU, UK watchdogs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally

03/11/2022 | 01:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OAKLAND, Calif., March 11 (Reuters) - YouTube is immediately blocking access around the world to channels associated with Russian state-funded media, it said on Friday, citing a policy barring content that denies, minimizes or trivializes well-documented violent events.

The world's most used streaming video service, which is owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine now fell under its violent events policy and violating material would be removed.

YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said the blocking of the Russian outlets was in line with that policy.

Previously, YouTube had blocked leading Russia state-backed channels RT and Sputnik across Europe.

Russian state media have called restrictions placed on them by distributors, which include app stores and other social media services, unjustified censorship.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment on which and how many channels had been blocked globally, or if they ever would be restored.

Workers across Google had been urging YouTube to take additional punitive measures against Russian channels, accusing them of spreading false narratives about the Ukrainian leadership and civilian deaths during the war, according to three employees at the company. (Reporting by Paresh Dave Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.75% 2630.82 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.93% 127 Delayed Quote.78.15%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
01:08pYouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally
RE
12:21pYouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally
RE
10:35aFacebook, Google defend advertising deal investigated by EU, UK watchdogs
RE
09:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's roller coaster week continues
08:44aDeutsche Bank Starts Alphabet at Buy With $3,150 Price Target
MT
07:47aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Caterpillar, Chevron, Fevertree, Occidental Petroleum...
07:46aEuropean Commission, UK's Competition Watchdog Investigating Google, Meta's 'Jedi Blue'..
MT
07:15aFutures climb 1% as Putin hints at progress in talks with Ukraine
RE
06:06aRussia opens criminal investigation of Meta over death calls on Facebook
RE
06:06aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Oil -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 B - -
Net income 2022 77 352 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 752 B 1 752 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 156 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 2 648,59 $
Average target price 3 485,25 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-8.58%1 752 236
BAIDU, INC.-9.16%47 044
NAVER CORPORATION-12.68%40 144
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-22.43%33 614
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-13.37%399