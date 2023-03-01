Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:57:22 2023-03-01 am EST
90.20 USD   +0.15%
08:37aYouTube child data gathering faces UK scrutiny after complaint
RE
07:55aVolkswagen introduces App Store for Group brands
DP
02/28'Full-connected home' goes on display at MWC
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouTube child data gathering faces UK scrutiny after complaint

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
YouTube signage is seen at their offices in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's information regulator said on Wednesday it would look into an official complaint accusing Alphabet Inc's YouTube of illegally collecting data from millions of children.

The complaint lodged by father-of-three Duncan McCann, who is leading the campaign and supported by his employer the advocacy group 5Rights, said the video-streaming platform had broken the newly implemented law by gathering "the location, viewing habits and preferences" of up to 5 million children.

Countries have been wrestling to strike the right balance with legislation that protects social media users, particularly children, from harmful content without damaging free speech.

McCann said in a statement that YouTube should change the design of its platform and delete data it had been gathering.

"It is a massive, unlicensed, social experiment on our children with uncertain consequences," McCann said.

A spokesperson for YouTube said it had taken steps to bolster child privacy with more protective default settings, and made investments to protect children and families by launching a dedicated kids app and introducing new data practices.

"We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the ICO on this priority work, and with other key stakeholders including children, parents and child protection experts," the YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said it would consider the complaint carefully.

"The Children's code makes clear that children are not like adults online, and their data needs meaningful protections," the ICO's Deputy Commissioner, Regulatory Supervision, Stephen Bonner said in a statement.

Britain's Children's code requires providers to meet 15 design and privacy standards to protect children, including limiting collection of their location and other personal data.

In 2019, YouTube was fined $170 million by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to settle allegations that it broke federal law by collecting personal information about children.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ALPHABET INC.
08:37aYouTube child data gathering faces UK scrutiny after complaint
RE
07:55aVolkswagen introduces App Store for Group brands
DP
02/28'Full-connected home' goes on display at MWC
RE
02/28Microsoft adds new Bing to Windows computers in effort to roll out AI
RE
02/28Intel releases software platform for quantum computing developers
RE
02/28Tech service startup Bitwise Industries raises $80 million in latest funding round
RE
02/28Elon Musk recruits team to build ChatGPT rival
RE
02/28Casio teams with Finland's Polar Electro on smartwatch
RE
02/27Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI's ChatGPT rival - The Information
RE
02/27YouTube says fixed issues with TV, main app after users report problems
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 876 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 155 B 1 155 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
EV / Sales 2024 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 90,06 $
Average target price 127,75 $
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.2.07%1 154 831
BAIDU, INC.20.38%47 578
NAVER CORPORATION17.46%23 724
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.05%20 305
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-6.38%150