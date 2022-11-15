Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
95.94 USD   +0.25%
YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown - FT

11/15/2022 | 01:50am EST
Nov 15 (Reuters) - YouTube is bringing shopping features to its TikTok-like short-form video service, as it looks to diversify its revenue stream squeezed by falling ad spending, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Ad sales on Alphabet-owned YouTube slipped to $7.07 billion in the third quarter from $7.2 billion a year earlier, as some advertisers pulled back on their ad spending in the face of an economic slowdown.

The streaming service is also testing new commission schemes for influencers who sell products through links in videos, the newspaper said.

YouTube did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The report comes months after YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form videos, introducing advertising on its video feature Shorts and giving video creators 45% of the revenue.

The internet's dominant video site has struggled to compete with TikTok, the app that got its start hosting lip-sync and dance videos and has subsequently burgeoned to 1 billion monthly users. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 284 B - -
Net income 2022 63 204 M - -
Net cash 2022 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 241 B 1 241 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 95,70 $
Average target price 129,81 $
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-33.44%1 240 653
BAIDU, INC.-38.54%30 912
NAVER CORPORATION-50.20%22 000
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-45.30%19 665
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 840
GURUNAVI, INC.-7.55%155