YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown - FT

Nov 15 (Reuters) - YouTube is bringing shopping features
to its TikTok-like short-form video service, as it looks to
diversify its revenue stream squeezed by falling ad spending,
the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Ad sales on Alphabet-owned YouTube slipped to
$7.07 billion in the third quarter from $7.2 billion a year
earlier, as some advertisers pulled back on their ad spending in
the face of an economic slowdown.
The streaming service is also testing new commission schemes
for influencers who sell products through links in videos, the
newspaper said.
YouTube did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment.
The report comes months after YouTube unveiled a new way for
creators to make money on short-form videos, introducing
advertising on its video feature Shorts and giving video
creators 45% of the revenue.
The internet's dominant video site has struggled to compete
with TikTok, the app that got its start hosting lip-sync and
dance videos and has subsequently burgeoned to 1 billion monthly
users.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)