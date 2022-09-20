Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:47 2022-09-20 pm EDT
100.88 USD   -2.12%
01:12pYouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales
RE
01:10pWall Street falls as focus turns on Fed
RE
10:11aWall Street drops 1% with focus on Fed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales

09/20/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
A 3D printed Youtube and Tik Tok logo are seen placed on keyboard in this illustration taken

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok.

The Google-owned streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.

"We want YouTube to be the place that gives (creators) the greatest support within the changing digital landscape," said YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave)

By Dawn Chmielewski


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 B - -
Net income 2022 68 283 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 349 B 1 349 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 103,07 $
Average target price 142,80 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-28.84%1 349 252
BAIDU, INC.-15.15%43 625
NAVER CORPORATION-42.40%23 472
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-38.55%21 549
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.7.31%175