YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales

The Google-owned streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.

"We want YouTube to be the place that gives (creators) the greatest support within the changing digital landscape," said YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Additional reporting by Paresh Dave)

By Dawn Chmielewski