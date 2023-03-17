Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:38:43 2023-03-17 am EDT
101.52 USD   +1.20%
10:25aAre we out of the woods now?
MS
10:17aYouTube restores Donald Trump's channel
RE
09:43aExane BNP Paribas Upgrades Alphabet to Outperform From Neutral With $123 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YouTube restores Donald Trump's channel

03/17/2023 | 10:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Friday it has lifted its restrictions on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ALPHABET INC.
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 871 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 289 B 1 289 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
EV / Sales 2024 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 100,32 $
Average target price 128,39 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.13.70%1 289 274
META PLATFORMS, INC.70.29%531 310
VISA, INC.4.66%447 193
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.60%402 557
MASTERCARD, INC.0.08%331 728
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-6.66%212 744