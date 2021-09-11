Log in
    ACOG   CA02074J2048

ALPHACOGNITION, INC.

(ACOG)
Alpha Cognition, Focused on Neurodegenerative Diseases, CEO Clip Video

09/11/2021 | 10:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2021) - Alpha Cognition (TSXV: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF) - CEO, Michael McFadden speaks about the company's innovative lead asset - ALPHA-1062.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit: 
https://b-tv.com/alpha-cognition-focused-on-neurodegenerative-diseases-btv-news/

Alpha Cognition (TSXV: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF)

Alpha Cognition is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Sept 11th - Sept 12th, 2021.

https://www.alphacognition.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96261


© Newsfilecorp 2021
