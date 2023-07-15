Alphageo (India) Limited is in receipt of Award of Contract from ONGC, Dehradun for Seismic Data Acquisition to acquire 303 SKM of 3D Seismic Data in OALP Block GVONHP2021/2 Sector 2 of Ganga Basin in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for an estimated Contract Value of INR 393.3 million (inclusive of taxes). Time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be Executed: March, 2024. Seismic Data Acquisition to acquire 303 SKM of 3D Seismic Data in OALP Block GVONHP2021/2 Sector 2 of Ganga Basin in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.