Alphamab Oncology : (1) PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES; (2) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS; (3) PROPOSED RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS; AND (4) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY 康寧傑瑞 生物製藥 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 9966) PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES; PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS; PROPOSED RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS; AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Alphamab Oncology to be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at 175 Fangzhou Road, Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou, China is set out on pages 19 to 23 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are required to complete the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting (i.e. not later than 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021) or any adjournment thereof. References to dates and time in this circular are to Hong Kong dates and time. Where the context so permits or requires in this circular, words importing the singular number include the plural and vice versa and words importing the masculine gender include the feminine and neuter genders and vice versa. April 28, 2021 CONTENTS LETTER FROM THE BOARD INTRODUCTION PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED RE-APPOINTMENTOF AUDITORS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PROXY ARRANGEMENT VOTING BY WAY OF POLL RECOMMENDATION APPENDIX I - GENERAL INFORMATION APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE APPENDIX III - DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE REELECTED NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, the following terms or expressions shall have the following meanings: "Annual General Meeting" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at 175 Fangzhou Road, Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou, China, to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 19 to 23 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company currently in force "associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Board" the board of Directors "Business Day" means any day on which securities are traded on the Stock Exchange "Companies Law" the Companies Law (as revised) of the Cayman Islands, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Company" Alphamab Oncology (康寧傑瑞生物製藥), an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands on March 28, 2018, the Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange on December 12, 2019 "Connected Person(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Core Connected Person(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC 1 - DEFINITIONS "Issue Mandate" a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to allot, issue and/or deal in additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of the issued Shares as of the date of passing of the relevant resolution granting such mandate "Latest Practicable Date" April 20, 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained herein "Listing" the listing of Shares on the main board of the Stock Exchange on December 12, 2019 "Listing Date" December 12, 2019, being the date on which the Shares are first listed and from which dealings thereof are permitted to commence on the main board of the Stock Exchange "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, as amended from time to time "Nomination Committee" the nomination committee of the Company "PRC" or "China" the People's Republic of China, but for the purpose of this circular and unless otherwise indicated, excludes Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "Prospectus" the prospectus of the Company dated December 2, 2019 "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended from time to time "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of nominal or par value of US$0.000002 each in the issued share capital of the Company or if there has been a subsequent sub-division, consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company, shares forming part of the ordinary equity share capital of the Company "Share Repurchase Mandate" a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of the issued Shares as of the date of passing of the relevant resolution granting such mandate - 2 - DEFINITIONS "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Share(s) from time to time "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Suzhou Alphamab" Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd. (蘇州康寧傑瑞生物科技有限 公司), a limited liability company established in the PRC on November 6, 2008 and our connected person as of the Latest Practicable Date "Takeovers Code" The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share repurchases issued by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong, as amended from time to time "US$" United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America "%" per cent - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY 康寧傑瑞 生物製藥 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 9966) April 28, 2021 Executive Directors: Registered Office: Dr. XU Ting (徐霆) Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive (Chairman of the Board and PO Box 2681 Chief Executive Officer) Grand Cayman, KY1-1111 Ms. LIU Yang (劉陽) Cayman Islands Non-Executive Directors: Head Office and Principal Place of Mr. XU Zhan Kevin (許湛) Business in the PRC Mr. QIU Yu Min (裘育敏) 175 Fangzhou Road, Suzhou Industrial Park, Independent Non-Executive Directors: Suzhou, China Dr. JIANG Hualiang (蔣華良) Mr. WEI Kevin Cheng (蔚成) Principal Place of Business in Mr. WU Dong (吳冬) Hong Kong: Room 1901, 19/F Lee Garden One 33 Hysan Avenue Causeway Bay Hong Kong To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES; PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS; PROPOSED RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS; AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide Shareholders with the notice of Annual General Meeting and further information in relation to, amongst others, the following resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting: (i) the granting of the Share Repurchase Mandate and the Issue Mandate to the Directors; (ii) the re-election of the retiring Directors; and (iii) the re-appointment of auditors. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on May 25, 2020, a general mandate was granted to the Directors to repurchase Shares. Such mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. In order to give the Company the flexibility to repurchase Shares if and when appropriate, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to approve the granting of a general mandate to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued Shares as of the date of passing of the relevant resolution, amounting to 93,493,937 Shares, assuming that the issued share capital of the Company remains unchanged as of the date of Annual General Meeting. The Share Repurchase Mandate will remain in effect until the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held pursuant to the applicable laws or the Articles of Association; or (iii) the date on which such an authority is varied or revoked by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting of the Company. With reference to the Share Repurchase Mandate, the Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plan to repurchase any Shares pursuant thereto. An explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to be sent to the Shareholders in connection with the proposed Share Repurchase Mandate is set out in Appendix II to this circular. This explanatory statement contains all information reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the relevant resolution proposed at the Annual General Meeting. PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on May 25, 2020, a general mandate was granted to the Directors to issue Shares. Such mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. In order to ensure flexibility and give discretion to the Directors in the event that it becomes desirable for the Company to issue any new Shares, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to approve the granting of a general mandate to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of the issued Shares as of the date of passing of the relevant resolution, amounting to 186,987,874 Shares, assuming that the issued share capital of the Company remains unchanged as of the date of Annual General Meeting. In addition, an ordinary resolution to extend the Issue Mandate by adding the number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate will also be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Issue Mandate shall only continue in force until: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company unless, by ordinary resolution passed at that meeting, the Issue Mandate is renewed, either unconditionally or subject to conditions; or (ii) the date on which such the Issue Mandate is varied or revoked by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting of the Company, whichever occurs first. With reference to the Issue Mandate, the Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plans to issue any new Shares pursuant thereto. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS As of the Latest Practicable Date, the Board comprises Dr. XU Ting as the chairman and executive Director and Ms. LIU Yang as executive Director, Mr. XU Zhan Kevin and Mr. QIU Yu Min as non-executive Directors, and Dr. JIANG Hualiang, Mr. WEI Kevin Cheng and Mr. WU Dong as independent non-executive Directors. Pursuant to Article 84(1) of the Articles of Association, at every annual general meeting of the Company, one-third of the Directors for the time being (or, if their number is not three or a multiple of three, then the number nearest to, but not less than, one-third) shall retire from office and be eligible for re-election at each annual general meeting, provided that every Director is subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years. Any Director appointed pursuant to Article 83(3) of the Articles of Association shall not be taken into account in determining which Directors are to retire by rotation. A retiring Director shall retain office until the close of the meeting at which he retires and shall be eligible for re-election thereat. Pursuant to Article 83(3) of the Articles of Association, the Directors shall have power from time to time and at any time to appoint any person as a Director either to fill a casual vacancy on the Board or as an addition to the existing Board. Any Director appointed by the Board to fill a casual vacancy shall hold office until the first general meeting after his appointment and be subject to re-election at such meeting and any Director appointed by the Board as an addition to the existing Board shall hold office only until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election. Accordingly, the following Directors, namely, Ms. LIU Yang, Mr. WEI Kevin Cheng and Mr. WU Dong shall retire at the Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election. The Nomination Committee has reviewed the structure and composition of the Board, the confirmations and disclosures given by the Directors, the qualifications, skills and experience, time commitment and contribution of the Directors with reference to the nomination principles and criteria set out in the Company's board diversity policy and the Company's corporate strategy, and the independence of all independent non-executive Directors. The Nomination Committee has recommended to the Board on re-election of all the above-mentioned Directors. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD On the re-appointment of Ms. LIU Yang, Mr. WEI Kevin Cheng and Mr. WU Dong, the Nomination Committee considered, and the Board shared the same views, that at all times during their period of directorship with the Company, they have properly discharged their duties and responsibilities and have made positive contribution to the development to the Company through independent, constructive and informed comments and participation at the business and other affairs relating to the Group. In this regard, the Board is satisfied that Ms. LIU Yang, Mr. WEI Kevin Cheng and Mr. WU Dong are persons of integrity and stature and believes that their re-election and continued appointment will allow the Board as well as the Company to continuously benefit from the sharing of their invaluable experience, contribution and participation. Details of the above retiring Directors who are standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix III to this circular in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules. PROPOSED RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS In accordance with Rule 13.88 of the Listing Rules, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the external auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting until the next annual general meeting and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2021. The re-appointment of the auditors of the Company has been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company which made recommendation to the Board that the re-appointment be submitted and proposed for Shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting. As Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu is relatively familiar with the Group's financials and affairs, the Board considers that the audit and other related work in respect of the Group for the year ending December 31, 2021 could be performed more efficiently by Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, which is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 19 to 23 of this circular. For determining the eligibility to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, June 8, 2021 to Friday, June 11, 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfer of Shares documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021. PROXY ARRANGEMENT A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are required to complete and sign the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. not later than 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021) or any adjournment thereof. VOTING BY WAY OF POLL Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any resolution put to the vote of the Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman of the Annual General Meeting, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. An announcement on the poll results will be published by the Company after the Annual General Meeting in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the above proposed resolutions regarding the granting of the Share Repurchase Mandate and the Issue Mandate, the re-election of retiring Directors and the re-appointment of the auditors of the Company are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Directors therefore recommend the Shareholders to vote in favor of all relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. Yours faithfully, By order of the Board Alphamab Oncology Dr. XU Ting Chairman and Executive Director - 8 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Directors were not aware of any material adverse change in the financial or trading positions of the Company since December 31, 2020, being the date to which the latest published audited financial statement of the Company have been made up. INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS Save as disclosed in the section headed "Relationship with Controlling Shareholders" of the Prospectus and "Directors' and Controlling Shareholders' Interests in Competing Business" of the 2020 annual report, the Directors are not aware of any Director or his respective associates having, as of the Latest Practicable Date, any interest in any business which competes or is likely to compete, either directly or indirectly, with the business of the Group which would be required to be disclosed under the Listing Rules. Save as disclosed in the section headed "Connected Transactions" of the Prospectus and the 2020 annual report, no Director was materially interested in any contract or arrangement subsisting at the Latest Practicable Date which was significant to the business of the Group taken as a whole. Save as disclosed in the section headed "Connected Transactions" of the Prospectus and the 2020 annual report, none of the Directors has, or has had, any direct or indirect interest in any assets which have been acquired or disposed of by or leased to or which are proposed to be acquired, disposed of by or leased to, any member of the Group. GENERAL The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong is Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The English text of this circular and the accompanying form of proxy shall prevail over the Chinese text in the case of any inconsistency. - 9 - APPENDIX I GENERAL INFORMATION DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION Copies of the following documents will be available for inspection during normal business hours on Monday to Friday (other than public holidays) at Units 16, 23/F, Metropole Square, 2 On Yiu Street, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong, from the date of this circular up to and including the date of the Annual General Meeting, which is a period of not less than 14 days before the date of the Annual General Meeting: the Articles of Association; and this circular. - 10 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE The following is an explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to provide the Shareholders with requisite information reasonably necessary for them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting in relation to the granting of the Share Repurchase Mandate. 1. SHARE CAPITAL As of the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 934,939,370 Shares. Subject to the passing of the resolution granting the Share Repurchase Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased before the Annual General Meeting, i.e. being 934,939,370 Shares, the Directors would be authorized under the Share Repurchase Mandate to repurchase, during the period in which the Share Repurchase Mandate remains in force, a total of 93,493,937 Shares which represent 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as of the date of the Annual General Meeting during the period ending on the earlier of (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held pursuant to the applicable laws or the Articles of Association; or (iii) the date on which such an authority is varied or revoked by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting of the Company. 2. REASONS FOR SHARE REPURCHASE The Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and Shareholders for the Directors to have general authority from the Shareholders to enable the Directors to repurchase the Shares in the market. Such repurchase may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net assets and/or earnings per Share of the Company and will only be made when the Directors believe that such repurchase will benefit the Company and Shareholders. 3. FUNDING OF SHARE REPURCHASE Share repurchase must be funded legally available for such purpose in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company and the laws of the Cayman Islands, being profits of the Company or out of the proceeds of a fresh issue of the Shares made for the purpose of the repurchase, or, if authorized by the Articles of Association and subject to the Companies Law, out of capital of the Company, and, in the case of any premium payable on the repurchase, out of the profits of the Company or from sums standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company before or at the time the Shares are repurchased in the manner provided for in the Companies Law. - 11 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE 4. IMPACT OF SHARE REPURCHASE There might be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 contained in the 2020 annual report of the Company) in the event that the Share Repurchase Mandate was to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed repurchase period. However, the Directors do not intend to exercise the Share Repurchase Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements or the gearing levels of the Company which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. 5. EFFECT OF TAKEOVERS CODE AND MINIMUM PUBLIC HOLDING If as a result of a repurchase of Shares pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition of voting rights for the purposes of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, if a Shareholder, or a group of Shareholders acting in concert (within the meaning of the Takeovers Code), depending on the level of increase of the Shareholder's interest, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company, it will become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. To the best knowledge of the Company, the Directors are not aware of any consequences which would arise under the Takeover Code as a result of an exercise of the proposed Share Repurchase Mandate. The Directors do not propose to exercise the Share Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code and/or result in the aggregate number of Shares held by the public shareholders falling below the prescribed minimum percentage required by the Stock Exchange. 6. GENERAL None of the Directors or, to the best of their knowledge, having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their respective close associates currently intends to sell any Shares to the Company, if the Share Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise their power to repurchase any Shares pursuant to the Share Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules, the Articles of Association of the Company and applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. - 12 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARE REPURCHASE MANDATE As of the Latest Practicable Date, no Core Connected Person of the Company has notified the Company that he/she/it has a present intention to sell any Shares to the Company, or has undertaken not to do so, if the proposed Share Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. 7. SHARE REPURCHASE MADE BY THE COMPANY The Company had not repurchased any Shares on the Stock Exchange from the Listing Date to the Latest Practicable Date. 8. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares have been traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the 12 months prior to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Share Prices (per Share) Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2020 April 18.36 13.52 May 24.15 16.16 June 19.68 16.40 July 18.46 15.38 August 17.34 15.10 September 17.80 13.36 October 16.98 14.54 November 18.00 14.66 December 17.80 14.30 2021 January 16.88 13.20 February 15.00 12.14 March 14.84 10.90 April (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 11.90 9.92 - 13 - APPENDIX III DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE REELECTED DIRECTORS STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION The following are details of the Directors who will retire and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. 1. Ms. LIU Yang (劉陽) Position, Experience and Relationship Ms. LIU Yang (劉陽), aged 49, was appointed as the Director on October 31, 2018 and re-designated as the executive Director on July 3, 2019. She was also appointed as the Vice President, corporate operations of the Company on October 1, 2018. Since joining the Group, Ms. Liu has participated in the daily operations of the Group and is primarily responsible for corporate operations and management, including human resources, administration and supply chain of the Group. Ms. Liu also holds a number of positions with other members of the Group including a vice president of Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (also known as Jiangsu Alphamab Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (江蘇康寧傑瑞生物製藥有限公司)) and a director of Alphamab (Australia) Co Pty Ltd. Ms. Liu has extensive experience in the biotechnology industry and worked as a physician for four years. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Liu served as an attending physician in internal medicine at the First People's Hospital of Lianyungang City (連雲 港第一人民醫院) from July 1994 to July 1997. From March 1999 to May 2001, she worked at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly known as Microbia, Inc.). Ms. Liu also worked at ImmunoGen. Inc. from 2003 to 2010. She also served as a vice president of Suzhou Dingfu. Ms. Liu obtained her bachelor's degree in medicine from Xuzhou Medical University (徐州醫科大學) in the People's Republic of China in July 1994. Ms. Liu is the spouse of Dr. XU Ting, the Chief Executive Officer and executive Director of the Company. Length of Service and Emoluments Ms. Liu entered into a service agreement with the Company on November 24, 2019. The initial term of the service agreement shall commence from the Listing Date and continue for a period of three years and subject to re-election as and when required under the Articles of Association, until terminated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the service agreement. - 14 - APPENDIX III DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE REELECTED Disclosure of Interests As at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Liu's interests in the Shares, underlying Shares and debentures within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO are set out below: Long Positions in the Shares of the Company Approximate percentage of Capacity/Nature of Number of shareholding Name of Directors interest Shares interest Ms. Liu Beneficiary of a trust 314,000,000(1)(L) 33.59% Interest of spouse 4,552,950(2)(L) 0.49% Notes: These Shares are directly held by Dr. Xu's family trust, of which Dr. Xu will act as the settlor and protector for the benefits of his family members with South Dakota Trust Company LLC acting as the trustee. Ms. Liu Yang is the spouse of Dr. Xu, and therefore is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Dr. Xu under the SFO. - Long position. Long Positions in the Underlying Shares of the Company Approximate percentage of Capacity/Nature of Number of shareholding Name of Directors interest Shares interest Ms. Liu Beneficial owner 2,240,000(L) 0.24% Interest of spouse 16,743,500(1)(L) 1.79% Note: Ms. Liu Yang and Dr. Xu are spouses, and therefore are deemed to be interested in the underlying Shares in respect of the options granted under the Pre-IPO Share Option Plans held by each other under the SFO. (L) - Long position. - 15 - APPENDIX III DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE REELECTED 2. Mr. WEI Kevin Cheng Position, Experience and Relationship Mr. Wei Kevin Cheng (蔚成), aged 53, was appointed as an independent non- executive Director on November 24, 2019. Mr. Wei is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgement to the Board. Mr. Wei is currently a managing partner of Fontainburg Corporation Limited, a corporate finance advisory firm. Mr. Wei has held the following positions in certain public companies: an independent non-executive director and the chairman of audit and compliance committee of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1316) since June 2013; and

non-executive director and the chairman of audit and compliance committee of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1316) since June 2013; and a non-executive director and the chairman of nomination committee of Tibet Water Resources Ltd., a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1115), since October 2020 and the chairman of the board of directors of Tibet Water since May 2020. He has previously served as the chairman of audit committee, a member of remuneration committee and nomination committee and risk management committee between March 2011 and October 2020 as an independent non-executive director.

Mr. Wei's prior directorships include:

non-executive director and the chairman of nomination committee of Tibet Water Resources Ltd., a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1115), since October 2020 and the chairman of the board of directors of Tibet Water since May 2020. He has previously served as the chairman of audit committee, a member of remuneration committee and nomination committee and risk management committee between March 2011 and October 2020 as an independent non-executive director. Mr. Wei's prior directorships include: an independent director and the chairman of audit committee of the board of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp., which was delisted from NASDAQ in 2019, from April 2019 to July 2019;

an independent director and the chairman of audit committee of Alpha Peak Leisure Inc., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX-V: AAP), from November 2017 to June 2020. Mr. Wei also served as the chief financial officer of IFM Investments Limited, a real estate services company headquartered in Beijing, from December 2007 to September 2013. IFM Investments Limited was delisted from NYSE in 2015. Prior to that, from July 2006 to October 2007, Mr. Wei served as the chief financial officer of Solarfun Power Holdings Co., Limited (ticker symbol: SOLF), a NASDAQ listed solar company (currently known as Hanwha SolarOne Co., Ltd. and relisted on NASDAQ as Hanwha SolarOne (ticker symbol: HSOL)). From September 2003 to July 2005, Mr. Wei served as the head of internal audit for LG.Philips Displays International Ltd. - 16 - APPENDIX III DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE REELECTED Mr. Wei became a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants in February 1999. He graduated in June 1991 from Central Washington University in the U.S., where he received his bachelor of science degree (cum laude) with a double major in accounting and business administration. Length of Service and Emoluments Mr. Wei has entered into an Appointment Letter with the Company for an initial term of three years commencing from the date of signing the Appointment Letter, i.e. November 24, 2019, unless terminated by not less than three months' notice in writing served by either party on the other. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association. 3. Mr. WU Dong Position, Experience and Relationship Mr. Wu Dong (吳冬), aged 51, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on November 24, 2019. Mr. Wu is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgement to the Board. Mr. Wu is currently serving as a venture partner at 6 Dimensions Capital, a leading venture capital firm specializing in the healthcare industry to invest in companies in their early stages of formation or progress for development. He is also the founder and an executive director of Shanghai Jiuben Technology Co., Ltd.. Prior to joining 6 Dimensions Capital, Mr. Wu had worked for Johnson & Johnson (a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), stock code: JNJ) for over 10 years from August 2007 to March 2018 and served different positions including the head of Asia Pacific Innovation Center, a vice president of global engineering and emerging market research and development, the Emerging Market Innovation Centre Leader, a vice president of Research Development & Engineering, Asia Pacific and a senior director of emerging market research and development. Mr. Wu received his bachelor degree in applied chemistry from Fudan University in the PRC in July 1992 and an executive master of business administration from China-Europe International Business School in the PRC in September 2005. - 17 - APPENDIX III DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE REELECTED Length of Service and Emoluments Mr. Wu has entered into an Appointment Letter with the Company for an initial term of three years commencing from the date of signing the Appointment Letter, i.e. November 24, 2019, unless terminated by not less than three months' notice in writing served by either party on the other. He is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association. DIRECTOR'S REMUNERATION The total amount of the Directors' remuneration for the year ended December 31, 2020 received by each of the retiring Directors are set out in the financial statements of the Company's 2020 annual report. The Directors' remuneration is determined by the remuneration committee of the Company having regard to the Company's and the Director's performance. DIRECTOR'S INTEREST Save as disclosed in this circular, to the best knowledge of the Company, each of the Directors who stand for re-election (i) does not hold other positions in the Company or other members of the Group, (ii) does not hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years, (iii) does not have any relationship with any other Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or Controlling Shareholder of the Company, (iv) does not have any interest in the securities within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, and (v) has no information to disclose pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) - 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules; and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY 康寧傑瑞 生物製藥 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 9966) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of Alphamab Oncology (the "Company") will be held at 175 Fangzhou Road, Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou, China, on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. for the following purposes: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider and receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of Directors (the " Directors ") of the Company and the auditors of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020. To consider as special business and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

" THAT : subject to paragraph (ii) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase shares of the Company (the " Shares ") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange ") or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognized for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange in accordance with all applicable laws including The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs and The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the " Listing Rules "), be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; - 19 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the aggregate number of shares, which may be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (i) above during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued share capital of the Company as of the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this Resolution:

" Relevant Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable laws or the articles of association of the Company to be held; or the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting." 3. To consider as special business and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions: "THAT: subject to paragraph (iii) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional Shares in the capital of the Company, or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for Shares or other securities convertible into Shares and to make or grant offers, agreements and/or options (including bonds, warrants and debentures exchangeable for or convertible into Shares) and rights of exchange or conversion which may require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (i) above shall be in addition to any other authorization given to the Directors and shall authorize the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make or grant offers, agreements and/or options (including bonds, warrants and debentures exchangeable or convertible into Shares) and rights of exchange or conversion which may require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; - 20 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the aggregate number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the Directors during the Relevant Period pursuant to paragraph (i) or (ii) of this resolution above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); the grant or exercise of any option under any share option scheme of the Company (if applicable) or any other option, scheme or similar arrangements for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to the Directors, officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or other eligible participants specified thereunder of options to subscribe for Shares or rights to acquire Shares; any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment and issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company; or any issue of Shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing convertible notes issued by the Company or any existing securities of the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of the issued share capital of the Company as of the date of passing this resolution and the approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution:

" Relevant Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company unless, by ordinary resolution passed at that meeting, the authority given under this resolution is renewed, either unconditionally or subject to conditions; or the date on which such authority given under this resolution is varied or revoked by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in a general meeting of the Company. - 21 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING "Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares, or an offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities which carry a right to subscribe for Shares, open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares whose names appear on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their holdings of Shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or, having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the exercise or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company)." To consider as special business and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

" THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions 2 and 3, the general mandate referred to in the resolution 3 be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of Shares which may be allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or otherwise dealt with by the Directors pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the aggregate number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate pursuant to resolution 2, provided that such extended amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued share capital of the Company as of the date of passing this resolution." (a) To re-elect the following Directors: To re-elect Ms. LIU Yang as an executive Director; To re-elect Mr. WEI Kevin Cheng as an independent non-executive Director; and To re-elect Mr. WU Dong as an independent non-executive Director. To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board ") to fix the remuneration of the Directors. To re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors of the Company and authorize the Board to fix their remuneration. By order of the Board Alphamab Oncology Dr. XU Ting Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, April 28, 2021

