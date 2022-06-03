ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES A 46% INCREASE IN THE MPAMA SOUTH INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to announce an updated Mpama South Mineral Resource estimate.
HIGHLIGHTS
Mpama Southupdated Inferred Resource up 46% to 4.99Mt based on assays from 22 additional extensional drillholes. Mpama South Mineral Resource now stands at:
0.84Mt @ 2.53% Sn for 21.4kt contained tin in the Indicated category; and
4.99Mt @ 2.50% Sn for 124.7kt contained tin in the Inferred category
Significant additional resource growth potential atMpama South
Mpama South in-fill drilling on track for completion by July 2022, extension drilling recommences in June 2022
Mpama South early development works in progress – project completion expected to increase Alphamin’s annual contained tin production from the current 12,000tpa to ~20,000tpa,approximating 6.6% of the world’s mined tin1
Mpama South Updated Mineral Resource Estimate
The updated Mineral Resource for Mpama South follows two months after the previous update announced on 29 March 2022 and three months after the Maiden Mineral Resource announced 7th March 2022. The update is based on further receipt of assays for another 22 extensional drillholes completed subsequent to the previous estimate which was based on 102 drillholes. The updated Mineral Resource is presented in Figure 1.
Following the receipt of assays for the additional 22 drillholes, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Mpama South project was completed. The MRE now includes results from 124 drillholes as well as 6 drillholes in the Wedge area from the earlier drilling to 2015. The MRE was estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Best Practice Guidelines (2019) and is reported in accordance with the 2014 CIM Definition Standards.
Figure 1: Updated Mpama South Mineral Resource Progression and Additional Expansion Potential
Source: Alphamin 2022
The Mineral Resource is classified into the Indicated and Inferred categories and is reported at a base case tin grade of 1.0%, which satisfies reasonable prospects for economic extraction. Mpama South Inferred Resources increased by 46% to 4.99Mt. The Mineral Resource Statement with an effective date of 31 May 2022 is presented in Table 1:-
Table 1: Updated Mpama South Mineral Resources effective date 31May 2022
Classification
Tonnes (millions)
Sn %
Sn Tonnes (thousands)
Indicated2
0.84
2.53
21.4
Inferred3
4.99
2.50
124.7
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability and require advanced studies and economic analysis to prove their viability for extraction.
The MRE for Mpama South does not include a substantial quantity of subsequent drilling containing characteristic high grade visual cassiterite. Around 27 additional drillholes have been drilled within and beyond the limits of the updated MRE presented in Figure 1. The majority of these are part of an in-fill drilling campaign targeting conversion of Inferred Resources to Indicated Resource confidence. The infill campaign commenced in March 2022 and will be completed by July 2022. An updated MRE is expected to be announced in Q3 2022.
Extensional drilling down dip and in the shallower northern portion of Mpama South will re-commence in June 2022 to carry on extending known mineralisation which is still open in multiple directions. The Company targets releasing expanded Mpama South MRE updates throughout the remainder of the drilling phases in 2022 as assays are received.
The MRE has been completed by Mr. J.C. Witley (BSc Hons, MSc (Eng.)) who is a geologist with 33 years’ experience in base and precious metals exploration and mining as well as Mineral Resource evaluation and reporting. He is a Principal Resource Consultant for The MSA Group (an independent consulting company), is registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA). Mr. Witley has the appropriate relevant qualifications and experience to be considered a “Qualified Person” for the style and type of mineralisation and activity being undertaken as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.
Early-Works Progress on the Development of Mpama South
Early works completed to date since the Company’s announcement of the development decision on 29th March 2022 are as follows:
EPCM contract awarded to Obsideo (who successfully executed the fine tin plant in 2021)
Long lead time plant capital orders have been placed as well as steel structure orders
Mpama South access road completed and site clearing commenced
Bidding completed and under evaluation for bulk earthworks and civil contracts
Qualified Persons
Mr Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., B.Sc. (Hons.) Mining Geology, M.Sc. (Eng.), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., an independent technical consultant to the Company.
Maritz Smith CEO Alphamin Resources Corp. Tel: +230 269 4166 E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com ____________________________________________________________________________
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated future exploration and resource estimation activities and outcomes and the timing thereof and expected increases in tin production from the development of the Mpama South deposit. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Appendix 1: SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (QAQC)
For sample preparation, analyses and quality control and quality assurance, see the Company’s news release dated 07 March 2022 entitled “ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND POSITIVE PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FOR MPAMA SOUTH”
Appendix 2: SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS (0.5% Sn lower threshold)
Mpama South Drillholes prefixed “BGH”
Mpama North Drillholes prefixed “MND”
Hole
Easting
Northing
RLm
Azi (°)
Dip (°)
From
To
Sn %
Width
Sample Position
GPS
GPS
(m)1
mid_x
mid_y
mid_z
BGH017
582535
9884822
732
55
-10
237.8
238.8
4.99
1.00
582,732
9,884,966
678.6
BGH018
582535
9884822
732
93
0
141.2
144.4
2.07
3.15
582,691
9,884,820
727.9
145.8
151.0
0.76
5.25
582,696
9,884,820
727.9
BGH019
582535
9884822
732
85
-5
147.0
152.0
2.05
5.00
582,696
9,884,837
715.8
BGH020
582535
9884822
732
84
-15
160.6
164.4
1.45
3.80
582,704
9,884,846
689.3
169.3
171.1
5.42
1.80
582,711
9,884,846
687.7
BGH021
582535
9884822
732
93
-15
109.2
110.3
3.20
1.10
582,654
9,884,821
700.1
164.6
167.3
3.29
2.72
582,708
9,884,818
687.6
BGH022
582554
9884785
732
90
0
75.0
80.5
3.99
5.53
582,633
9,884,784
729.3
109.0
110.0
1.35
1.00
582,664
9,884,785
729.9
119.2
122.1
2.22
2.88
582,676
9,884,785
730.1
BGH023
582535
9884822
732
75
-15
171.4
174.3
1.72
2.89
582,710
9,884,859
683.7
175.9
178.0
1.09
2.15
582,714
9,884,860
683.0
BGH024
582554
9884785
732
103
-5
127.7
129.6
0.54
1.90
582,679
9,884,749
717.2
138.0
142.0
1.13
4.05
582,690
9,884,746
716.2
BGH025
582535
9884822
732
55
-20
212.3
213.4
0.60
1.15
582,724
9,884,919
662.3
218.0
221.5
2.29
3.45
582,731
9,884,921
660.7
222.7
223.7
13.05
1.00
582,734
9,884,923
659.9
228.0
234.8
2.73
6.80
582,741
9,884,926
658.0
BGH026
582554
9884785
732
113
-10
103.7
108.0
3.30
4.29
582,649
9,884,735
713.7
134.8
136.5
3.72
1.65
582,676
9,884,722
708.6
161.0
162.5
5.61
1.50
582,699
9,884,711
704.5
BGH030
582554
9884785
732
115
-20
110.0
111.4
7.24
1.40
582,655
9,884,753
692.2
141.9
152.5
4.85
10.60
582,686
9,884,745
680.0
158.0
161.2
3.61
3.20
582,699
9,884,742
675.3
174.5
175.8
11.03
1.35
582,713
9,884,738
670.5
BGH032
582554
9884785
732
125
-20
177.0
178.7
1.70
1.72
582,692
9,884,684
671.3
182.0
188.3
3.00
6.25
582,697
9,884,679
669.1
190.3
193.0
0.95
2.75
582,702
9,884,676
667.2
194.4
202.0
1.37
7.60
582,707
9,884,672
665.3
203.5
208.0
2.67
4.50
582,713
9,884,668
663.2
BGH034
582554
9884785
732
115
-25
174.8
178.0
11.99
3.20
582,689
9,884,696
653.3
195.7
200.0
1.21
4.30
582,706
9,884,686
644.8
202.4
206.7
1.86
4.28
582,711
9,884,683
642.3
208.0
213.3
1.40
5.30
582,716
9,884,680
640.1
216.3
221.3
1.42
5.05
582,722
9,884,676
637.3
225.7
231.0
0.70
5.35
582,730
9,884,671
634.0
BGH027
582544
9884822
732
68
-27
212.4
214.0
0.58
1.65
582,729
9,884,879
634.0
226.0
229.3
1.32
3.30
582,741
9,884,883
628.4
235.5
236.6
1.54
1.13
582,749
9,884,885
625.2
BGH028
582554
9884785
732
90
-10
125.0
126.0
1.72
1.00
582,676
9,884,772
700.9
136.1
137.2
1.85
1.08
582,687
9,884,770
698.4
140.3
142.0
1.03
1.72
582,691
9,884,770
697.4
147.5
151.3
2.88
3.79
582,699
9,884,769
695.5
BGH029
582544
9884822
732
93
-25
126.0
128.4
4.66
2.35
582,663
9,884,826
678.5
178.9
184.1
1.25
5.15
582,713
9,884,827
657.7
193.7
196.1
3.95
2.35
582,726
9,884,827
653.0
BGH031
582544
9884822
732
75
-25
208.0
211.5
0.99
3.53
582,729
9,884,876
639.9
219.4
222.4
1.16
2.98
582,739
9,884,879
636.0
BGH033
582544
9884822
732
60
-27
259.0
265.5
7.32
6.46
582,756
9,884,929
612.8
268.5
270.5
1.02
1.99
582,762
9,884,931
610.0
BGH035
582554
9884785
732
90
-25
152.0
165.0
2.96
13.00
582,686
9,884,816
665.0
171.0
173.6
1.47
2.60
582,703
9,884,815
657.4
176.6
180.1
2.40
3.48
582,709
9,884,814
654.9
BGH036
582544
9884822
732
65
0
147.5
151.4
2.31
3.90
582,687
9,884,878
724.8
156.6
160.7
0.93
4.02
582,696
9,884,881
724.7
BGH037
582554
9884785
732
105
-30
154.0
157.0
3.81
3.00
582,680
9,884,741
647.5
194.6
197.6
1.54
2.95
582,712
9,884,730
626.0
208.0
211.2
1.29
3.23
582,723
9,884,726
619.3
216.3
220.2
2.79
3.90
582,730
9,884,723
615.1
222.4
226.7
1.77
4.30
582,735
9,884,721
612.1
BGH038
582544
9884822
732
75
-30
151.7
154.6
5.22
2.90
582,677
9,884,851
654.3
218.3
223.7
3.38
5.35
582,735
9,884,861
621.4
226.7
231.5
1.95
4.80
582,743
9,884,862
617.6
BGH039
582554
9884785
732
100
-22
112.1
113.0
2.12
0.92
582,665
9,884,755
687.6
116.3
121.0
3.33
4.65
582,661
9,884,753
686.1
145.0
166.0
2.20
21.00
582,696
9,884,744
674.2
174.5
176.0
0.95
1.50
582,713
9,884,739
668.9
BGH040
582544
9884822
732
60
-30
232.0
233.0
0.95
1.00
582,725
9,884,922
618.2
273.7
277.1
3.79
3.35
582,761
9,884,937
600.0
BGH041
582500
9884847
732
55
-25
340.0
344.5
3.03
4.50
582,807
9,885,002
599.5
BGH042
582544
9884822
732
60
-35
277.4
280.0
1.93
2.65
582,751
9,884,922
569.4
308.5
312.0
0.62
3.50
582,776
9,884,932
552.6
313.0
315.6
1.52
2.55
582,779
9,884,933
550.5
BGH043
582544
9884822
732
100
-10
102.5
104.2
2.69
1.65
582,644
9,884,808
709.0
123.0
124.0
1.06
1.00
582,663
9,884,805
704.8
163.6
167.0
2.82
3.36
582,704
9,884,798
696.7
BGH044
582500
9884847
710
70
-35
330.0
334.1
1.31
4.13
582,764
9,884,941
533.4
BGH045
582544
9884822
732
100
-20
120.7
121.8
31.55
1.10
582,656
9,884,806
687.4
156.0
159.4
0.56
3.40
582,689
9,884,799
674.7
176.7
183.6
3.24
6.92
582,708
9,884,795
668.1
BGH046
582544
9884822
732
100
-30
195.2
206.0
2.85
10.82
582,712
9,884,795
630.5
212.5
215.2
1.90
2.65
582,723
9,884,793
623.7
218.0
220.6
7.16
2.60
582,728
9,884,792
620.8
225.0
226.0
4.36
1.00
582,733
9,884,791
617.7
BGH047
582565
9884535
718
60
0
121.6
124.6
0.91
2.99
582,653
9,884,879
739.2
147.1
148.1
1.28
1.00
582,675
9,884,889
741.1
BGH048
582567
9884509
727
90
0
140.8
143.1
0.90
2.30
582,708
9,884,496
727.7
146.5
148.0
0.74
1.47
582,713
9,884,495
728.0
BGH049
582565
9884535
718
65
-15
145.4
147.4
4.27
2.00
582,689
9,884,599
674.5
BGH050
582567
9884509
727
105
-5
160.0
161.4
1.06
1.38
582,722
9,884,469
711.7
BGH051
582565
9884535
718
40
0
134.8
137.0
2.23
2.20
582,662
9,884,630
712.3
151.0
156.3
1.20
5.30
582,675
9,884,642
711.4
164.2
169.5
3.95
5.27
582,685
9,884,651
710.8
171.3
172.6
4.08
1.30
582,688
9,884,655
710.6
BGH052
582567
9884509
727
120
0
205.9
207.1
1.86
1.20
582,732
9,884,385
722.9
BGH053
582565
9884535
718
40
-15
173.7
176.9
9.58
3.20
582,685
9,884,653
669.2
178.6
181.4
4.07
2.88
582,688
9,884,656
667.9
192.4
196.9
3.28
4.45
582,698
9,884,666
664.0
198.9
206.8
2.45
7.91
582,704
9,884,671
661.8
207.5
209.5
5.04
1.97
582,708
9,884,675
660.3
214.7
216.0
2.32
1.35
582,713
9,884,680
658.6
BGH054
No significant intercepts
BGH055
582565
9884535
718
80
-15
145.0
146.0
0.62
1.00
582,705
9,884,549
682.7
BGH056
No significant intercepts
BGH057
No significant intercepts
BGH058
582565
9884510
727
95
-5
153.4
155.6
1.98
2.25
582,717
9,884,501
703.9
BGH059
582567
9884536
718
95
0
165.0
166.0
3.63
1.00
582,732
9,884,528
714.4
BGH060
No significant intercepts
BGH061
582567
9884536
727
130
-10
157.6
159.2
1.22
1.62
582,719
9,884,525
677.7
BGH062
582567
9884537
718
95
-15
154.0
156.0
2.18
2.00
582,695
9,884,589
650.2
BGH063
582782
9884646
829
270
-70
186.3
194.4
0.82
8.12
582,719
9,884,661
650.5
197.4
202.5
1.12
5.03
582,715
9,884,661
641.8
205.0
209.1
0.83
4.05
582,712
9,884,661
635.4
211.1
218.9
2.06
7.77
582,709
9,884,661
628.3
220.4
222.6
0.86
2.15
582,706
9,884,661
622.5
231.0
233.0
0.87
2.00
582,701
9,884,661
613.0
BGH064
582888
9884976
839
270
-50
220.8
222.6
0.63
1.80
582,746
9,884,976
668.9
BGH065
582913
9885057
819
270
-60
271.0
276.0
2.93
4.95
582,769
9,885,057
586.1
291.6
292.6
1.70
1.00
582,759
9,885,057
570.9
BGH066
582888
9884976
839
270
-60
276.0
278.6
8.49
2.59
582,754
9,884,965
596.1
300.0
301.0
1.78
1.00
582,742
9,884,965
576.6
BGH067
582913
9885057
819
270
-67
295.8
300.5
3.21
4.72
582,789
9,885,065
548.1
303.0
304.6
1.56
1.62
582,786
9,885,065
543.1
337.0
338.0
0.55
1.00
582,769
9,885,068
514.3
BGH068
582913
9885057
819
270
-50
247.0
248.2
2.10
1.20
582,749
9,885,051
633.1
251.8
255.1
1.75
3.30
582,745
9,885,051
628.8
BGH069
582888
9884976
839
270
-70
321.8
324.7
3.84
2.93
582,779
9,884,962
534.7
BGH070
582913
9885057
819
270
-73
331.0
336.4
3.00
5.35
582,802
9,885,040
505.2
BGH071
No significant intercepts
BGH072
582852
9884845
831
270
-67
274.6
279.7
2.70
5.10
582,749
9,884,847
574.0
290.4
294.8
3.61
4.40
582,742
9,884,847
560.0
BGH073
582731
9884691
838
280
-60
121.0
123.0
0.72
2.00
582,671
9,884,702
731.9
BGH074
582944
9885130
798
270
-67
278.9
283.9
2.85
5.03
582,810
9,885,137
551.2
285.5
289.1
1.60
3.61
582,807
9,885,138
546.3
294.5
297.3
7.14
2.79
582,802
9,885,139
539.1
299.7
303.3
0.53
3.69
582,799
9,885,139
534.5
BGH075
582731
9884691
838
270
-70
115.4
116.7
6.76
1.25
582,690
9,884,690
729.4
119.5
120.8
15.22
1.30
582,688
9,884,690
725.7
125.1
129.8
3.56
4.71
582,684
9,884,690
719.3
162.6
164.6
8.94
2.08
582,667
9,884,689
687.8
BGH076
582752
9884801
849
300
-40
108.0
109.0
0.84
1.00
582,682
9,884,844
779.6
118.8
119.5
3.71
0.65
582,675
9,884,848
772.7
128.2
131.0
2.82
2.85
582,668
9,884,852
765.8
136.7
137.0
0.97
0.30
582,663
9,884,855
761.0
BGH077
582944
9885130
798
270
-72
316.8
321.2
2.57
4.36
582,830
9,885,130
501.7
323.0
328.4
2.56
5.36
582,827
9,885,130
495.8
329.1
330.1
0.52
1.07
582,825
9,885,130
492.4
335.3
337.4
9.63
2.11
582,822
9,885,130
486.5
339.8
340.1
7.07
0.30
582,820
9,885,131
483.4
BGH078
582752
9884801
849
280
-40
102.0
106.0
1.88
4.00
582,674
9,884,816
782.6
108.0
109.0
0.62
1.00
582,671
9,884,817
779.7
115.0
117.2
0.80
2.15
582,665
9,884,818
774.8
BGH079
582852
9884845
831
270
-73
290.2
294.4
1.00
4.25
582,765
9,884,842
552.6
296.3
302.3
9.46
6.00
582,763
9,884,841
546.1
304.8
305.7
18.75
0.89
582,761
9,884,841
540.5
312.0
313.0
1.08
1.00
582,758
9,884,841
533.8
316.9
321.6
4.65
4.73
582,755
9,884,840
527.5
322.6
328.0
5.41
5.43
582,753
9,884,840
522.0
329.0
329.5
1.59
0.53
582,751
9,884,840
518.4
340.7
341.4
4.29
0.74
582,747
9,884,839
507.6
BGH080
582944
9885130
798
270
-75
339.9
343.6
1.05
3.70
582,853
9,885,141
469.2
345.0
346.6
4.11
1.55
582,851
9,885,141
465.5
360.7
361.0
11.95
0.30
582,846
9,885,143
451.5
BGH081a
583022
9885299
776
270
-50
269.0
274.6
1.99
5.56
582,838
9,885,306
578.6
275.6
275.9
0.64
0.30
582,835
9,885,307
576.0
BGH082a
583013
9885209
752
270
-50
263.8
266.3
3.43
2.47
582,836
9,885,222
556.0
268.4
269.2
3.32
0.80
582,833
9,885,223
553.5
277.0
277.3
15.65
0.30
582,827
9,885,224
547.9
BGH083
No significant intercepts
BGH084
583023
9885299
776
270
-57
279.0
280.9
6.25
1.95
582,857
9,885,307
552.8
283.1
286.3
1.28
3.25
582,854
9,885,307
549.2
BGH085
583023
9885299
776
270
-65
294.7
298.4
0.83
3.70
582,890
9,885,304
512.9
BGH086
583013
9885208
752
270
-57
275.4
280.8
3.07
5.43
582,847
9,885,214
530.1
286.1
286.5
18.90
0.46
582,841
9,885,215
524.4
BGH087
583023
9885299
777
270
-75
263.8
264.3
0.59
0.53
582,946
9,885,305
525.0
BGH088
583012
9885208
752
270
-67
297.7
299.5
11.93
1.72
582,876
9,885,221
487.3
301.0
301.8
6.79
0.77
582,875
9,885,221
485.0
303.7
304.0
2.47
0.30
582,873
9,885,222
483.0
305.7
306.0
1.66
0.30
582,872
9,885,222
481.4
307.2
307.6
6.66
0.35
582,871
9,885,223
480.2
308.3
308.9
12.15
0.67
582,871
9,885,223
479.2
309.5
309.8
1.98
0.31
582,870
9,885,223
478.3
310.4
310.7
17.65
0.33
582,869
9,885,223
477.6
313.0
313.9
2.82
0.85
582,868
9,885,224
475.3
324.5
324.9
5.77
0.38
582,861
9,885,226
466.3
325.4
325.8
10.40
0.40
582,861
9,885,226
465.6
BGH089
582951
9885352
779
270
-50
198.0
199.0
4.58
1.00
582,822
9,885,357
628.9
202.7
203.5
12.25
0.80
582,819
9,885,357
625.5
205.1
205.5
7.96
0.44
582,818
9,885,357
623.7
217.5
218.5
31.90
1.00
582,809
9,885,358
614.1
BGH090
582951
9885423
769
270
-50
168.8
170.5
2.45
1.68
582,843
9,885,424
638.3
170.9
171.5
12.55
0.60
582,842
9,885,424
637.1
173.0
173.3
5.05
0.33
582,841
9,885,424
635.6
BGH091
582951
9885352
779
270
-65
222.1
223.5
4.02
1.40
582,850
9,885,358
581.3
BGH092
583021
9885430
752
270
-55
193.5
193.9
17.15
0.38
582,913
9,885,431
591.9
BGH093
583013
9885345
759
270
-70
224.3
224.8
4.06
0.50
582,932
9,885,341
549.9
225.8
226.7
1.81
0.92
582,931
9,885,341
548.3
227.7
228.3
2.75
0.60
582,930
9,885,341
546.7
BGH094
582990
9885055
810
270
-65
381.0
384.8
3.84
3.81
582,808
9,885,054
473.5
389.7
390.3
5.95
0.51
582,805
9,885,054
467.4
408.5
411.0
5.82
2.55
582,795
9,885,054
450.4
BGH095
582960
9884759
831
270
-60
391.6
399.6
4.56
8.03
582,773
9,884,762
482.7
400.0
401.0
1.85
1.00
582,770
9,884,761
478.6
405.0
412.0
4.47
6.97
582,766
9,884,761
471.9
414.0
414.3
1.36
0.30
582,763
9,884,761
467.2
BGH096
No significant intercepts
BGH097
583013
9885345
759
270
-58
242.0
245.5
1.10
3.50
582,879
9,885,344
555.7
247.0
250.1
2.66
3.10
582,876
9,885,344
551.8
BGH099
No significant intercepts
BGH100
583013
9885345
759
270
-79
226.8
231.3
2.09
4.51
582,965
9,885,347
535.2
233.1
235.0
1.58
1.92
582,964
9,885,347
530.3
BGH101
582990
9884975
813
270
-65
387.4
388.6
2.66
1.25
582,802
9,884,968
474.7
392.3
394.7
1.49
2.35
582,799
9,884,968
470.1
396.0
398.2
0.53
2.24
582,797
9,884,968
467.1
402.7
410.2
3.68
7.46
582,792
9,884,967
459.3
423.6
425.5
13.48
1.84
582,781
9,884,967
444.5
BGH102
No significant intercepts
BGH103
582951
9885423
767
270
-64
161.9
167.0
1.71
5.17
582,882
9,885,425
618.5
167.8
172.1
1.11
4.29
582,880
9,885,425
613.4
173.4
177.0
1.71
3.65
582,877
9,885,425
608.7
BGH104
582985
9885054
811
270
-72
459.4
463.0
10.19
3.65
582,829
9,885,047
378.1
464.8
465.1
8.35
0.30
582,827
9,885,047
374.8
471.4
475.5
1.72
4.15
582,823
9,885,046
367.3
477.6
478.0
0.96
0.42
582,821
9,885,046
363.5
485.9
486.2
2.12
0.37
582,817
9,885,045
356.3
BGH105
582963
9884842
834
270
-70
406.5
407.0
0.98
0.48
582,807
9,884,837
458.9
410.2
413.0
1.20
2.80
582,805
9,884,836
454.6
416.9
421.4
1.66
4.45
582,802
9,884,836
447.9
421.8
425.0
4.33
3.21
582,800
9,884,836
444.1
427.7
431.3
0.80
3.55
582,797
9,884,836
438.7
434.6
437.4
1.11
2.77
582,794
9,884,835
433.0
442.3
442.6
1.98
0.30
582,791
9,884,835
427.3
446.0
446.3
1.24
0.30
582,789
9,884,834
424.1
453.7
454.0
0.62
0.30
582,785
9,884,834
417.4
457.8
459.9
5.03
2.17
582,783
9,884,833
413.0
461.7
462.6
0.91
0.93
582,781
9,884,833
410.2
BGH106
No significant intercepts
BGH107
582991
9884982
814
270
-75
496.9
502.2
8.21
5.21
582,826
9,884,984
343.4
BGH108
582963
9884905
828
270
-62
377.2
377.5
11.95
0.31
582,786
9,884,895
495.2
381.5
381.8
7.40
0.30
582,784
9,884,895
491.5
385.3
387.5
4.50
2.20
582,781
9,884,895
487.6
391.0
395.0
2.09
3.96
582,777
9,884,894
482.1
401.0
402.0
1.44
1.00
582,773
9,884,894
475.1
405.3
409.4
2.40
4.05
582,769
9,884,893
470.3
BGH109
No significant intercepts
BGH110
582963
9884905
828
270
-73
459.2
467.4
1.00
8.14
582,799
9,884,879
397.0
468.1
476.7
10.35
8.58
582,795
9,884,878
389.2
485.5
486.2
10.30
0.70
582,788
9,884,876
377.8
489.8
490.9
2.01
1.12
582,786
9,884,875
374.0
BGH111
582959
9884759
831
270
-55
334.4
341.3
4.24
6.89
582,768
9,884,745
553.1
342.4
350.0
4.92
7.65
582,762
9,884,745
547.0
352.5
357.3
0.67
4.75
582,756
9,884,744
540.6
358.3
361.3
0.63
3.03
582,753
9,884,744
537.0
362.7
367.2
0.58
4.50
582,749
9,884,744
533.3
368.0
370.2
3.15
2.16
582,746
9,884,743
530.4
BGH112
582870
9885354
790
270
-55
130.3
130.6
2.32
0.30
582,797
9,885,360
681.8
135.3
135.7
5.69
0.44
582,794
9,885,360
677.7
BGH113
582910
9885205
780
270
-62
213.0
216.6
0.94
3.60
582,810
9,885,204
590.1
229.0
230.0
4.49
1.00
582,803
9,885,204
577.3
BGH114
582870
9885354
790
270
-63
138.5
138.9
4.40
0.36
582,807
9,885,358
666.2
143.3
143.6
6.84
0.30
582,805
9,885,358
662.1
147.0
147.6
3.83
0.65
582,803
9,885,358
658.8
151.5
151.8
0.82
0.30
582,801
9,885,358
655.0
BGH115
No significant intercepts
BGH116
582886
9884671
818
270
-58
285.4
292.0
3.51
6.63
582,727
9,884,661
577.7
292.5
294.0
1.04
1.54
582,724
9,884,660
574.2
BGH117
No significant intercepts
BGH118
582842
9885430
769
270
-60
95.0
95.9
2.05
0.90
582,795
9,885,430
686.6
100.6
100.9
0.95
0.30
582,792
9,885,430
682.1
BGH119
582842
9885430
769
270
-75
103.0
105.0
2.33
2.00
582,814
9,885,431
669.5
BGH120
582886
9884671
818
270
-70
323.0
327.4
0.98
4.41
582,746
9,884,662
528.2
330.3
334.4
1.92
4.14
582,741
9,884,662
522.6
BGH121
No significant intercepts
BGH122
582853
9885112
780
275
-65
153.4
157.5
1.50
4.09
582,786
9,885,123
640.6
158.1
161.9
1.26
3.81
582,784
9,885,123
636.5
162.8
165.0
1.66
2.25
582,783
9,885,123
633.1
BGH123
582960
9884759
831
270
-70
432.0
437.1
1.96
5.05
582,789
9,884,746
432.8
438.5
438.8
1.20
0.30
582,787
9,884,746
429.3
BGH124
No significant intercepts
MND001
No significant intercepts
MND002
No significant intercepts
MND003
No significant intercepts
MND004
583392
9886283
682
270
-52
524.8
525.1
0.67
0.30
582,994
9,886,250
347.0
MND005
No significant intercepts
MND006
No significant intercepts
MND007
583100
9886210
726
270
-75
402.0
402.5
0.58
0.45
582,987
9,886,211
340.5
MND009
582881
9886200
752
270
-65
96.4
96.8
2.28
0.40
582,842
9,886,200
667.3
MND010
No significant intercepts
MND011
583103
9886211
726
270
-83
419.3
428.0
21.85
8.74
583,021
9,886,194
312.7
430.6
438.9
17.52
8.30
583,018
9,886,193
302.0
MND012
582950
9886140
765
270
-60
64.7
65.4
12.20
0.65
582,916
9,886,142
699.8
MND013
582945
9886142
759
270
-50
142.7
143.0
10.05
0.28
582,852
9,886,146
651.2
177.0
178.0
1.02
1.00
582,829
9,886,146
625.5
MND014
No significant intercepts
MND015a
582950
9886140
755
270
-70
172.3
172.7
6.34
0.36
582,887
9,886,144
594.8
MND016
583063
9886162
741
270
-50
249.4
253.0
0.62
3.58
582,895
9,886,161
554.1
MND017
583195
9886171
744
270
-50
385.0
386.0
1.02
1.00
582,947
9,886,165
450.1
MND018
583063
9886162
740
270
-60
284.7
285.0
11.70
0.30
582,912
9,886,160
498.4
MND019
583196
9886171
744
270
-64
432.2
444.0
25.94
11.76
582,992
9,886,162
357.3
445.0
445.6
15.30
0.55
582,988
9,886,162
351.2
MND020
583196
9886171
744
270
-72
484.9
492.3
7.08
7.36
583,024
9,886,160
288.3
495.0
499.3
7.50
4.25
583,020
9,886,159
280.6
MND021
583195
9886171
744
270
-57
425.3
425.6
10.50
0.30
582,962
9,886,178
388.9
MND022a
583244
9886211
741
270
-73
547.0
558.3
7.62
11.30
583,060
9,886,205
220.5
559.0
565.9
16.37
6.85
583,056
9,886,205
211.4
567.7
569.5
1.31
1.83
583,054
9,886,205
205.7
MND023
583204
9886236
738
270
-75
511.6
524.7
21.27
13.10
583,038
9,886,208
249.3
527.0
528.4
2.35
1.42
583,033
9,886,207
240.8
1. Apparent widths, not true thickness
Appendix 3: Checklist of Assessment and Reporting Criteria
Drilling techniques
All drillholes were diamond drill cored and drilled from surface (most intersections drilled using NQ size), holes drilled orientated in an east-west direction were angled between -60° and -70°. Holes collared in the west were drilled out in fan patterns into the side of a hill and angled between 0° and minus 35°.
Logging
All of the drillholes were geologically logged by qualified geologists. The logging is of an appropriate standard for grade estimation.
Drill sample recovery
Core recovery in the mineralised zones was observed to be very good and is on average 97%.
Sampling methods
Half core samples were collected continuously through the mineralised zones after being cut longitudinally in half using a diamond saw. Drillhole samples were taken at nominal 1 m intervals, which were adjusted to smaller intervals in order to target the cassiterite vein zones. Lithological contacts were honoured during the sampling. MSA’s observations indicated that the routine sampling was performed to a reasonable standard and is suitable for evaluation purposes.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
At the on-site ABM laboratory (managed by Anchem), samples were first checked off against the submission list supplied and then weighed and oven dried for 2 hours at 105 degrees Celsius. The dried samples were crushed by jaw crusher to 75% passing 2mm, from which a 250g riffle split was taken. This 250g split was pulverised in ring mills to 90% passing 75μm from which a sample for analysis was taken. Samples were homogenised using a corner-to-corner methodology and two samples were taken from each pulp, one of 10g for on-site laboratory assaying and another 150g sample for export and independent accredited 3rd party laboratory assaying.
Received samples at ALS Johannesburg are checked off against the list of samples supplied and logged in the system. Quality Control is performed by way of sieve tests every 50 samples and should a sample fail, the preceding 50 samples are ground in a ring mill pulveriser using a carbon steel ring set to 85 % passing 75μm. Samples are analysed for tin using method code ME-XRF05 conducted on a pressed pellet with 10% precision and an upper limit of 5,000ppm. The over-limit tin samples are analysed as fused disks according to method ME-XRF15c, which makes use of pre-oxidation and decomposition by fusion with 12:22 lithium borate flux containing 20% Sodium Nitrate as an oxidizing agent, with an upper detection limit of 79% Sn.
Prior to the 2021 drilling the assays were also conducted at ALS Global in Johannesburg where samples were analysed for tin using fused disc ME-XRF05 with 10% precision and an upper limit of 10 000 ppm. This was reduced to 5,000 ppm from 2014 onwards. Over limit samples were sent to Vancouver for ME-XRF10 which uses a Lithium Borate 50:50 flux with an upper detection limit of 60% and precision of 5%.
ME-ICP61, HF, HNO3, HCL04 and HCL leach with ICP-AES finish was used for 33 elements including base metals. ME-OG62, a four-acid digestion, was used on high grade samples for Pb, Zn, Cu & Ag.
External quality assurance of the laboratory assays for the Alphamin samples was monitored. Blank samples (299), certified reference materials (434) and duplicate samples (357) were inserted with the field samples accounting for approximately 11% of the total sample set.
The QAQC measures used by Alphamin revealed the following:
Blank samples indicated that no significant contamination occurred overall. Low levels of contamination (mostly <200 ppm Sn) mostly occurred, however 12 values between 229 ppm and 1,285 ppm were returned. Given the high grades at Bisie, the levels of contamination are not significant.
Five different CRMs were used with expected values between 0.18% and 31.42% Sn. The lower grade CRMs were prepared by Ore Research and Exploration (OREAS) and the two high grade CRMs (4.19% and 31.42% Sn) by the Bureau of Analysed Samples Ltd (BCS). In general, ALS returned values within the tolerance limits (three standard deviations) for the OREAS CRMs, although slightly lower than the expected values. Assays of the highest grade BCS CRM were mostly outside of the three standard deviation limits but within ±4%of the expected value. The update assays of the high grade BCS-355 CRM were within ±2% of the expected value with an overall low bias relative to the CRM expected value. For the 5.07% Sn BCS CRM, assays were consistently lower than the expected value by as much as 7%. This trend continued for the update assays with an average under-assay of 5% relative to the CRM expected value. Overall, the CRMs results indicate a slight negative bias for the ALS assays.
Coarse duplicates show mostly excellent correlation, indicating minimal error in the process and a high degree of repeatability.
Verification of sampling and assaying
The mineralisation in thirteen of the drillholes completed in 2021 at Mpama South were visually verified during a site-visits by the QP in August 2021 and several of the initial drillholes were examined during earlier site visits to Bisie. The QP observed the mineralisation in the cores and compared it with the assay results. It was found that the assays generally agreed with the observations made on the core. Core photos from the drilling programme have regularly been provided to the QP for inspection.
105 pulp duplicates were sent to SGS (Johannesburg) in November 2021 for confirmation assaying.
The pulp duplicates showed acceptable correlation with the ALS assays at both high- and low-grade ranges with an overall bias of near zero.
Average bias for grade ranges > 1% is less than 1%.
Tendency for ALS to be higher (~5%) for the grade ranges less than 1%.
Inter-lab precision (after removal of <0.10%) is 85% within 10% error and 95% within 20% error
Location of data points
The drillhole collar positions were surveyed using a differential GPS.
Downhole surveys were completed using a multishot down-hole survey instrument (Reflex EZ-Track), or north seeking gyro (Reflex EZ-Gyro / Reflex Gyro Sprint-IQ).
Tonnage factors (in situ bulk densities)
Relative density measurements were made on the majority of recent drillhole samples using the Archimedes Principle of weight n air versus weight in water. A regression formula of tin grade against relative density was developed and applied to the samples that did not have direct measurements. The assigned specific gravity was interpolated into the block model using ordinary kriging.
Data density and distribution
A total of 124 holes were drilled in Mpama South. An additional 6 holes previously drilled in the Wedge area of Mpama North have been included in the Mineral Resource. Holes were drilled steeply from east to west, along section lines spaced approximately 60 m to 80 m apart. Several sets of holes were drilled in a fan pattern into the side of a steep hill, with orientations spanning from the northeast to the southeast (from azimuth 045° to 125°). These drillholes fans intersect the mineralisation 25 m to 40 m apart in most of the Mineral Resource area.
Database integrity
Data was provided as Excel files. MSA completed spot checks on the database and is confident that the Alphamin database is an accurate representation of the original data collected.
Dimensions
The mineralisation consists of seven zones, with a total extent of 950 m along strike. MZ1 has a strike length of 950 m and 500 m down-dip and MZ2 has a strike length of 650 m and 500 m down-dip. Together, these two zones account for 88% of the Mineral Resource. The zones occurring in the footwall and hangingwall of the MZ1 and MZ2 tend to be narrower and irregular in shape with strike lengths from 100 m to 300 m. MZ6, which is located to the south has a strike length of 270 m and a dip length of 110 m.
Geological interpretation
The mineralised intersections are clearly discernible in drill core. The Mineral Resource is interpreted to occur as irregular veins and disseminations of cassiterite that when combined form tabular mineralised zones, dipping 65-70° to the east. The mineralised zones are hosted in chlorite schist that is the result of intense hydrothermal alteration associated with a fracture system.
MZ1 is the largest zone by volume of the Mineral Resource, with an extent of 950 m and an average thickness of 4.1 m. MZ2 is the second largest zone, with a strike length of 650 m and an average thickness of 3.4 m. However, the thicknesses of these two zones vary from as little as 1 m, up to 13 m thick.
Three smaller zones (MZ3 to MZ5) occur in the footwall of the main zones of mineralisation which progressively become narrower, moving away from the main zones. MZ3 thickness ranges from 1 m to 9 m with an average thickness of 1.5 m. MZ4 has an average thickness of 1 m, attaining a maximum thickness of 5 m. MZ5 has an average thickness of 1.2 m, ranging from 1 m to 5 m. All zones become narrower along the edges, where they pinch-out.
A narrow zone (MZ7) occurs in the hangingwall of the main mineralisation with an average thickness of 0.5 m and a maximum thickness of 4 m.
MZ6, which occurs to the south, tends to be lower in grade and has an average thickness of 4 m, ranging from 1 m up to 9 m. MZ6 is not part of the Mineral Resource.
A three-dimensional wireframe model was created for the seven zones of mineralisation based on a grade threshold of 0.40% Sn. MZ1 and MZ2 make up the main zone, which are the most consistent zones and occur within a persistent chlorite schist. Narrower less continuous zones occur above and below the main zone within chlorite-mica schists.
Domains
The mineralisation was modelled as seven tabular zones containing irregular vein style mineralisation. A hard boundary was used to select data for estimation in order to honour the sharp nature of vein boundaries.
Compositing
Sample lengths were composited to 1 m by length and density weighting.
Statistics and variography
Statistics for the seven estimation domains show distributions that are positively skewed with coefficients of variation (CV) ranging from 1.3 to 1.96, the only exception being domain MZ7 which shows lower variability due to very few composites resulting in a CV of 0.79.
The two main zones (MZ1 and MZ2) have similar average tin grades (2.22% and 2.11% respectively). The smaller, footwall zones (MZ3 to MZ5) are higher in tin grade with averages ranging from 3% to 4.41% while MZ6 and MZ7 are lower in tin grade, with an average of 0.63% and 1.07% respectively.
Normal Scores semivariograms were calculated in the plane of the mineralisation, down-hole and across strike. Variograms were modelled for tin, with a range of 40 m within the plane of mineralisation and with a range of 3 m across the structures.
Top or bottom cuts for grades
Top caps were applied to outlier values, identified as breaks in the cumulative, probability plots.
Data clustering
Data clustering occurs where the fan drilling, collared on the western side of the deposit, intersect the surface drilling collared in the east, resulting in a data spacing of 25 m to 40 m towards the centre of the deposit. Outside of this area, the grid spacing becomes more regular, 60m to 80 m along strike and 50 m down-dip.
Block size
A rotated block model with a parent cell of 10 mX by 10 mY by 2 mZ was used. Sub-celling was used to divide the parent cells to a minimum sub-cell of 1 mX by 1mY by 0.2 mZ to closely fit the narrow portions of the vein structures
Grade estimation
Tin, copper, lead, zinc, silver, arsenic and density were estimated using ordinary kriging. A minimum number of 5 and a maximum of 10 one metre composites were required for the tin and density estimates. A minimum of 5 and maximum of 8 composites were used for the other elements.
Estimation was carried out in three passes, with the first pass using search volumes coinciding with the variogram ranges. A second pass estimate expanded the search volumes by a factor of 1.5 to estimate blocks where insufficient samples were present for an estimate in the first pass. Where blocks remained un-estimated from the first two passes, a third pass, using an expansion factor of 10 was used to ensure all blocks in the model received a grade and density estimate.
Dynamic Anisotropy was used to orientate the search volumes to the strike and dip of the individual mineralised zones.
Resource classification
Indicated Mineral Resources were declared where the drillhole spacing is approximately 40 m and where the geological model has low variability. The remainder of the interpreted model was classified as Inferred Mineral Resources, corresponding to areas informed by drilling spaced 50 m to 80 m apart with a maximum extrapolation of 20 m from the nearest drillhole.
Mining cuts and cut-off grade assumptions.
A minimum of 1 m was applied to the mineralisation model. The thickness, grade and steep dip implies that the Mineral Resource can be extracted using established underground mining methods similar to those applied at Mpama North.
A 1% cut-off grade was applied based on the Mpama North costs and prevailing tin price.
Isolated blocks above cut-off grade in dominantly low-grade areas of the model were not included in the Mineral Resource
Metallurgical factors or assumptions
The tin mineralisation occurs as cassiterite, an oxide of tin (SnO2). At Mpama North gravity separation is used to produce a tin concentrate. The Cu, Zn and Pb mineralisation occurs as sulphides, which are removed by flotation to create the cassiterite product. It is assumed that similar processes will be used to process the Mpama South mineralisation.
Legal aspects and tenure
Alphamin through its wholly owned DRC subsidiary, Alphamin Mining Bisie SA, has a Mining License PE 13155 which includes the Bisie Tin Mine. Alphamin has an 84.14 percent interest in ABM. The Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (GDRC) has a non-dilutive, 5% share in ABM.
Audits, reviews and site inspection
The following review work was completed by MSA:
Inspection of approximately 20% of mineralised core intersections used in the Maiden Mineral Resource estimate.
Database checks.
Inspection of Mpama South drill sites in August 2021.
On-site review of the exploration processes.
Laboratory inspections.
1Based on data obtained from International Tin Association Tin Industry Review Update 2021 2 CIM Definition: An Indicated Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors insufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. 3 CIM Definition: An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.