    AFM   MU0456S00006

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

(AFM)
  Report
Alphamin Announces Grant of Stock Options

09/09/2021 | 07:08am EDT
GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (TSXV: AFM, JSE AltX: APH, “Alphamin” or “the Company”) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to acquire an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares to directors and employees of Alphamin’s subsidiaries under its stock option plan. Each option is exercisable for a seven year term to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.78 per share. The options granted vest over differing periods of between fifteen months and four years from the date of grant.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith                                
CEO                        
Alphamin Resources Corp.                        
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 318 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 724 M 724 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,6%
Managers and Directors
Maritz B. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eoin O'Driscoll Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Denby Stockton Needham Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Faber Chief Operating Officer
Rudolf Pretorius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORPORATION97.44%724
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL5.32%50 231
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED38.01%18 876
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.74.18%6 443
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED95.54%5 578
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO., LTD.91.07%1 833