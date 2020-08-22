Congo grants new export ban waivers for copper, cobalt, tin

* Cobalt hydroxide and carbonate, 3Ts, granted indefinite
waiver
* Duration of copper concentrate waiver to be determined
* Export bans meant to promote domestic processing of metals
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday
gave mining companies an indefinite waiver to an export ban on
cobalt hydroxide and carbonate, as well as tin, tungsten, and
tantalum concentrates after meeting the country's biggest miners
in Kinshasa.
The mines ministry also announced an export ban waiver on
copper concentrate, but said the duration of that waiver was
still to be determined, with companies expected to submit
proposals a week from now.
Congo, the world's leading producer of cobalt and Africa's
biggest copper producer, banned exports of copper and cobalt
concentrates in 2013 to encourage miners to process and refine
the ore in the country.
But insufficient smelting capacity has driven it to
repeatedly issue waivers, the most recent of which was set to
expire on Saturday.
"After a long debate, the mines minister Professor Willy
Kitobo Samsoni, decided ... to grant an indefinite waiver for
cobalt hydroxides and carbonates, the tin concentrates of
Alphamin, and concentrates of 3Ts [tin, tungsten, and
tantalum]," the ministry said in a statement.
Alphamin, which runs a tin mine in Congo's North
Kivu province, did not immediately reply to a request for
comment.
The decision will come as a relief to cobalt, copper, and
tin mining companies in Congo as well as smelters and refiners
in Zambia, which process copper from Congo, and in China, where
much of Congo's cobalt is processed.
In January, China's state-owned mining company CNMC launched
Congo's first large-scale smelter, the Lualaba Copper Smelter
(LCS), capable of processing 400,000 tonnes of copper
concentrate and producing around 120,000 tonnes of copper
blister per year.
But even at full capacity, LCS cannot process all Congo's
copper. Congo produced 765,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in
the first half of the year alone, the central bank said, up
13.4% year-on-year.
Miners whose copper concentrate is incompatible with LCS
must "rapidly" develop their own smelting capacity on-site, the
ministry statement said, adding all copper miners at the meeting
accepted the importance of on-site processing.
Congo produced 38,816 tonnes of cobalt in the first half of
2020, up 6% year-on-year according to the central bank.
Production of "3Ts" concentrates - tin ore cassiterite, tungsten
ore wolframite, and tantalum ore coltan - plunged, however.
Glencore, the biggest industrial cobalt miner in
Congo, declined to comment on the decision.
