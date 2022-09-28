ATEC Advances Clinical Predictability with Procedural Solutions to be Featured at NASS 2022

Company will showcase lateral sophistication and information-based clinical influence

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that the Company’s comprehensive procedural solutions will be featured at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 37th Annual Meeting, which will be held at the McCormick Place West Building from October 12 - 15, 2022.

“We look forward to sharing how ATEC is creating clinical distinction and changing the way the industry approaches spine surgery,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and CEO. “Our intent to dominate lateral access surgery is clear: adoption of the Prone TransPsoas (PTP™) approach continues to be robust. We have applied the learnings from PTP to evolve both the Lateral TransPsoas (LTP™) and the orthogonal midline ALIF approaches, using novel technology designed with a focus on L3 to S1. EOS will also be emphasized as the foundational imaging requirement for every spine practice, private and academic. Additionally, we will introduce new products that address core elements of spine surgery, including the PSX expandable cage and the Insignia Cervical Plate. We are thrilled to showcase our progress, but make no mistake, ATEC is still just getting started.”

Booth Presentations

ATEC is partnering with renowned spine surgeons to demonstrate how ATEC innovation can improve clinical predictability and reproducibility. Visit ATEC booth #2211 to view the following presentations:

Presentation Date Time Presenter Clinical Distinction Through PTP 10/ 12 9:30am CST Vedat Deviren, MD, and Luiz Pimenta, MD, PhD Using EOS Standardized Imaging to Quantify Global Alignment 10/ 12 12:00pm CST Alpesh Patel, MD SIGMA Medialized: Approach for Decompression, Stabilization & Alignment 10/ 12 2:30pm CST Avery Buchholz, MD EOS: Informing Better Spine Surgery 10/ 13 9:30am CST Vedat Deviren, MD LTP™: Redefining the Lateral Approach L3 to S1 10/ 13 12:00pm CST Christopher Brown, MD PTP Changed my Practice 10/ 13 2:30pm CST Bryan Lee, MD and William Taylor, MD

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

