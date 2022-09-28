Advanced search
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.

(ATEC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
8.100 USD    0.00%
ATEC Advances Clinical Predictability with Procedural Solutions to be Featured at NASS 2022

09/28/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Company will showcase lateral sophistication and information-based clinical influence

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that the Company’s comprehensive procedural solutions will be featured at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 37th Annual Meeting, which will be held at the McCormick Place West Building from October 12 - 15, 2022.

“We look forward to sharing how ATEC is creating clinical distinction and changing the way the industry approaches spine surgery,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and CEO. “Our intent to dominate lateral access surgery is clear: adoption of the Prone TransPsoas (PTP™) approach continues to be robust. We have applied the learnings from PTP to evolve both the Lateral TransPsoas (LTP™) and the orthogonal midline ALIF approaches, using novel technology designed with a focus on L3 to S1. EOS will also be emphasized as the foundational imaging requirement for every spine practice, private and academic. Additionally, we will introduce new products that address core elements of spine surgery, including the PSX expandable cage and the Insignia Cervical Plate. We are thrilled to showcase our progress, but make no mistake, ATEC is still just getting started.”

Booth Presentations

ATEC is partnering with renowned spine surgeons to demonstrate how ATEC innovation can improve clinical predictability and reproducibility. Visit ATEC booth #2211 to view the following presentations:

Presentation

Date

Time

Presenter

Clinical Distinction Through PTP

10/ 12

9:30am CST

Vedat Deviren, MD, and

Luiz Pimenta, MD, PhD

Using EOS Standardized Imaging to Quantify Global Alignment

10/ 12

12:00pm CST

Alpesh Patel, MD

SIGMA Medialized: Approach for Decompression, Stabilization & Alignment

10/ 12

2:30pm CST

Avery Buchholz, MD

EOS: Informing Better Spine Surgery

10/ 13

9:30am CST

Vedat Deviren, MD

LTP™: Redefining the Lateral Approach L3 to S1

10/ 13

12:00pm CST

Christopher Brown, MD

PTP Changed my Practice

10/ 13

2:30pm CST

Bryan Lee, MD and

William Taylor, MD

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 326 M - -
Net income 2022 -139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 848 M 848 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 561
Free-Float 63,1%
Technical analysis trends ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,10 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 97,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick S. Miles Chairman, President, CEO & COO
J. Todd Koning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Luiz Pimenta Chief Medical Officer
Scott Lish Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Mortimer Berkowitz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.-29.13%848
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-30.13%172 197
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.81%107 515
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.09%65 121
HOYA CORPORATION-20.57%33 685
DEXCOM, INC.-40.67%31 265