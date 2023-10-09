Unleashing 100% spine focus to set the standard in spine care

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that the Company will feature technology designed to advance its comprehensive procedural solutions at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 38th Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California from October 18 to 21, 2023.

“While others in our industry grapple with distraction, ATEC’s presence at NASS 2023 will clearly demonstrate how 100% spine focus brings an unparalleled ability to revolutionize spine surgery,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and CEO. “Our commitment to advancing lateral surgery is unmistakable. We will also introduce the automated alignment and surgical planning capabilities being integrated onto the EOS platform for full release in 2024. ATEC continues to compel surgeons as we undeniably become the standard bearer in spine.”

Innovation Update for Investors

The Company will host a technology-focused meeting for investors on October 18, 2023 from 7:30am to 9:00am PT at the JW Marriott Los Angeles. RSVP here if you plan to join the event in person. A webcast will be also available for those unable to attend - RSVP here to receive webcast access details.

Inducement Awards

As an inducement material to accepting employment with the Company, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), ATEC today announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has approved aggregate grants for the months of August and September to fifty new employees (who are not executive officers) of, collectively, 64,549 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s 2016 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, provided that the recipient remains continuously employed by ATEC as of such vesting date. In addition, the RSUs will vest fully upon a change of control of ATEC.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

