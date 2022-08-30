Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphatec Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEC   US02081G2012

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.

(ATEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
7.780 USD   -0.64%
09:05aATEC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/22Salona Global Edges Up as Appoints CFO, Names President for SDP Unit; Signs Distribution Agreement with Digitsole
MT
08/18INSIDER SELL : Alphatec Holdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ATEC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/30/2022 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Todd Koning, Chief Financial Officer, and Robert Judd, Vice President of Finance, will participate in the following investor events:

  • The H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, with a fireside chat at 5:00 p.m. ET on September 12, 2022
  • The Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, with a fireside chat at 4:05 p.m. ET on September 13, 2022
  • The Lake Street Big 6 Conference on September 14, 2022

If available, webcasts of the conference presentations and archived recordings will be available in the Investor Relations Section of the Company’s website.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
09:05aATEC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/22Salona Global Edges Up as Appoints CFO, Names President for SDP Unit; Signs Distributio..
MT
08/18INSIDER SELL : Alphatec Holdings
MT
08/08Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Alphatec Holdings to $9.50 From $11, Reiterates N..
MT
08/05Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Alphatec Holdings to $9.50 From $11, Maintains N..
MT
08/04ALPHATEC : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04ALPHATEC : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
08/04ALPHATEC : ATEC Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Increases Full-Year Reve..
PU
08/04ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/04Earnings Flash (ATEC) ALPHATEC HOLDINGS Posts Q2 Revenue $84.2M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 325 M - -
Net income 2022 -139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 814 M 814 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 561
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,78 $
Average target price 16,33 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick S. Miles Chairman, President, CEO & COO
J. Todd Koning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Luiz Pimenta Chief Medical Officer
Scott Lish Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Kelli M. Howell Executive Vice President-Clinical Strategies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.-31.93%814
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-27.64%178 344
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.06%118 222
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.53%72 565
HOYA CORPORATION-16.77%37 033
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-23.67%33 906