    ATEC   US02081G2012

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.

(ATEC)
  Report
ATEC to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 1, 2022

02/07/2022 | 04:34pm EST
Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on March 1, 2022, after the market close. The Company will host a live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations Section of ATEC’s Corporate Website.

Dial-in

To dial in to the live webcast, please register via this link.

Replay

A replay of the webcast will remain available through the Investor Relations Section of ATEC’s Corporate Website for twelve months. In addition, a dial-in replay will be available beginning two hours after the webcast’s completion until March 8, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 585-8367 for domestic callers and (416) 621-4642 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 6548679.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.


© Business Wire 2022
