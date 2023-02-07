Advanced search
    ATEC   US02081G2012

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.

(ATEC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
13.04 USD   -3.26%
09:03aATEC to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 28, 2023
BU
01/24Insider Sell: Alphatec Holdings
MT
01/20Insider Sell: Alphatec Holdings
MT
ATEC to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 28, 2023

02/07/2023 | 09:03am EST
Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on February 28, 2023, after the market close. The Company will host a live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations Section of ATEC’s Corporate Website.

Dial-in

To dial into the live webcast, please register at this link. Access details will be shared via email.

Replay

A replay of the webcast will remain available through the Investor Relations Section of ATEC’s Corporate Website for twelve months. In addition, a dial-in replay will be available beginning two hours after the webcast’s completion through March 7, 2023. Access the replay by dialing (800) 770-2030 and referencing conference ID number 97241.

Inducement Awards Granted

As an inducement material to accepting employment with the Company, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), ATEC today announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has approved aggregate grants to seven new employees (who are not executive officers) of, collectively, 12,108 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s 2016 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, provided that the recipient remains continuously employed by ATEC as of such vesting date. In addition, the RSUs will vest fully upon a change of control of ATEC.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine™ is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 347 M - -
Net income 2022 -146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 370 M 1 370 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 561
Free-Float 61,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,04 $
Average target price 18,05 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick S. Miles Chairman, President, CEO & COO
J. Todd Koning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Luiz Pimenta Chief Medical Officer
Scott Lish Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Kelli M. Howell Executive Vice President-Clinical Strategies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.5.59%1 370
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.82%193 101
MEDTRONIC PLC12.07%113 385
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.63%71 021
DEXCOM, INC.-5.75%41 225
HOYA CORPORATION12.04%38 235