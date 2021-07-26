Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphatec Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEC   US02081G2012

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.

(ATEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alphatec : ATEC Appoints Beth Altman to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)

07/26/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATEC Appoints Beth Altman to Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 26, 2021 - Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Beth Altman, former Managing Partner at KPMG LLP San Diego, has been appointed as an independent director to the ATEC Board of Directors ('Board') and as Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board, with both appointments to be effective as of August 12, 2021. The Company also announced the resignation of Donald A. Williams as an independent director and as Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board and member of its Finance Committee, with such resignations effective as of August 11, 2021.

An audit partner for over 26 years with KPMG US, and the former Managing Partner of the firm's 300-person San Diego office, Altman brings a wealth of life science, consumer markets and technology sector expertise and served as lead partner for many multinational public clients. Altman also serves on the board of Allscripts and CV Sciences and was previously on the board of the Corporate Directors Forum, a 501 (c)(6) nonprofit organization focused on helping Directors build more effective boards through continuous learning and peer networking.

'We are thrilled to welcome Beth to the ATEC Board,' said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'Her breadth of business, accounting and finance insight and her passion for life science technologies will be essential as ATEC continues its evolution into a dominant spine company. We would also like to thank Don, one of ATEC's longest-standing Board members, for his guidance and support throughout our ongoing business transformation.'

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company's expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC's vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and the Company cautions investors that there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to the Company's future growth and expansion. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the Company's most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with theSecurities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor/Media Contact:

Tina Jacobsen, CFA

Investor Relations

(760) 494-6790

investorrelations@atecspine.com

Company Contact:

J. Todd Koning

Chief Financial Officer

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

investorrelations@atecspine.com

Disclaimer

Alphatec Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 20:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
04:50pALPHATEC : ATEC Appoints Beth Altman to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
04:47pALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation ..
AQ
04:06pATEC Appoints Beth Altman to Board of Directors
GL
07/23ALPHATEC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/20INSIDER TRENDS : Alphatec Holdings Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
07/16APOLLO ENDOSURGERY : Names Jeffrey Black CFO
MT
07/12ALPHATEC : Sees Q2 Revenue Growth of 88.2%-90.2% - Shares up 11%
MT
07/12ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
07/12ALPHATEC : ATEC Announces Select Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Resul..
AQ
07/12Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 202 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 375 M 1 375 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,11 $
Average target price 21,33 $
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick S. Miles Chairman, President, CEO & COO
J. Todd Koning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Luiz Pimenta Chief Medical Officer
Scott Lish Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Mortimer Berkowitz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.-2.82%1 539
ABBOTT LABORATORIES10.33%200 283
MEDTRONIC PLC9.73%168 081
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.34%70 145
HOYA CORPORATION5.96%50 251
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.19.44%48 667