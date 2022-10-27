IN BRIEF: Two funds bank GBP32 million from Alphawave IP share sale

Alphawave IP Group PLC - London-based connectivity technology provider - Two shareholders sell a total of 31.7 million shares at 100 pence each, worth GBP31.7 million. Wise Road Alpha Investment Fund I LP and SMART Growth Fund LP retain 13.8 million shares, a 2.0% stake. The residual shares will be distributed to investors in the funds who want to retain a stake in Alphawave IP. The share placing, first announced late on Wednesday, was run by Barclays Bank PLC. Alphawave IP won't receive any proceeds, as the sale was of existing shares.

Current stock price: 112.80p, down 5.8% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 44%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

