  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alphawave IP Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWE   GB00BNDRMJ14

ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC

(AWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  15:54 27/10/2022 BST
110.50 GBX   -7.76%
03:38pIN BRIEF: Two funds bank GBP32 million from Alphawave IP share sale
AI
10:07aAlphawave IP Group Investors Sell $37 Million Worth of Shares
MT
05:05aAlphawave IP Group Shareholders to Divest 5% Stake via Placing
MT
News 
Most relevant

IN BRIEF: Two funds bank GBP32 million from Alphawave IP share sale

10/27/2022 | 03:38pm BST
Alphawave IP Group PLC - London-based connectivity technology provider - Two shareholders sell a total of 31.7 million shares at 100 pence each, worth GBP31.7 million. Wise Road Alpha Investment Fund I LP and SMART Growth Fund LP retain 13.8 million shares, a 2.0% stake. The residual shares will be distributed to investors in the funds who want to retain a stake in Alphawave IP. The share placing, first announced late on Wednesday, was run by Barclays Bank PLC. Alphawave IP won't receive any proceeds, as the sale was of existing shares.

Current stock price: 112.80p, down 5.8% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 44%

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC -6.51% 111.6 Delayed Quote.-40.04%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.24% 150.2 Delayed Quote.-19.88%
IP GROUP PLC -0.08% 60.9 Delayed Quote.-50.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 158 M - 136 M
Net income 2022 43,9 M - 37,9 M
Net cash 2022 423 M - 365 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 962 M 962 M 829 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Alphawave IP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,39 $
Average target price 2,91 $
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Pialis President, CEO & Executive Director
Daniel Phillip Aharoni Chief Financial Officer
John Lofton Holt Executive Chairman
Jonathan Rogers Senior Vice President-Engineering & Board Observer
Tony Chan Carusone Chief Technology Officer
