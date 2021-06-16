Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alphawave IP Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWE   GB00BNDRMJ14

ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC

(AWE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Made.com shares fall 7% after completing London IPO

06/16/2021 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in online furniture retailer Made.com opened 7% lower on its stock market debut on Wednesday, the latest company to suffer losses on its first day of trading in what has been a relentlessly busy year for stock market listings.

Made.com company priced its London initial public offering (IPO) at 200 pence per share, the bottom of a previously announced price range, valuing it at up to 826 million pounds ($1.17 billion).

But shares opened 7% lower at the open and were down 5% at 0720 GMT.

Some European companies have struggled to get their IPOs over the line in recent weeks, with investors becoming increasingly picky about which deals they invest in. Some that have priced, such as France's Believe, have struggled in the aftermarket.

In London, substantial IPOs from Deliveroo and Alphawave both tanked on their stock market debuts, and are trading well below their IPO price.

Made.com raised 194 million pounds through its London listing while its shareholders sold a further 223 million pounds of shares in the deal.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the global coordinators on the deal.

($1 = 0.7086 pounds)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Dhara Ranasinghe)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC 0.27% 328.88 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DELIVEROO PLC -1.24% 248.18 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.02% 90.7 Delayed Quote.32.35%
All news about ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC
06/14Marshall Wace, Citadel Among Funds Shorting GBP1 Billion of UK Stock in Beari..
DJ
06/14ALPHAWAVE IP  : Year-To-Date Bookings In 2021 Surpass Strongest-Ever First-Half ..
MT
06/02ALPHAWAVE IP  : French car parts group PHE's IPO stalls amid signs of investor f..
RE
05/24ALPHAWAVE IP  : Linklaters advises Alphawave IP on Â£3.1bn. initial public offer..
AQ
05/18UPDATE : Alphawave Shares Fall as Unconditional Dealings Start
MT
05/18ALPHAWAVE IP  : Begins Trading In London
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44,2 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net income 2020 16,4 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net cash 2020 9,15 M 7,51 M 7,51 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 749 M 3 079 M 3 076 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Alphawave IP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Boudre Independent Non-Executive Director
Michelle Senecal de Fonseca Independent Non-Executive Director
Jan Magnus Frykhammar Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Victoria Hull Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC0.00%3 079
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.91%563 704
NVIDIA CORPORATION36.26%449 027
INTEL CORPORATION16.80%234 971
BROADCOM INC.8.67%195 214
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.92%175 710