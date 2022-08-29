Republican Rubio slams U.S. approval of chip deal with China ties

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco
Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by
chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase
U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed
by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital.
On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave,
which licenses its technology to chipmakers, said it had
received all regulatory clearances, including from the powerful
U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS).
The $210 million deal is expected to close next month.
The deal has drawn fire from Republican China hawks in
Congress, including the influential Rubio, who has advocated for
CFIUS to review deals related to China that he saw as posing
national security risks.
Earlier this year, he called on CFIUS to scrutinize the
Alphawave deal, citing Chinese private equity firm Wise Road
Capital's 10% stake in Alphawave and their 2021 agreement
allowing Wise Road Capital to license Alphawave technology to
increase its customer base in China.
Rubio on Monday accused President Joe Biden's administration
of "yet again" demonstrating its "total unwillingness" to take
seriously the threat of China aggressively buying and stealing
U.S. intellectual property. "American competitiveness will
suffer in the long term as a result," he warned.
The Treasury department, which heads CFIUS, OpenFive and
Wise Road Capital did not respond to requests for comment.
Alphawave declined to comment.
Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in
Washington, said China opposes attempts to politicize or
interfere politically in mergers and acquisitions.
"Some U.S. politicians are ... accusing China of "stealing"
intellectual property rights but are short on delivering solid
evidence," Liu added.
CFIUS has taken a hard line with Wise Road Capital in the
past. In December 2021, the private equity firm and U.S.
chipmaker Magnachip Semiconductor Corp said they had terminated
their $1.4 billion merger agreement after CFIUS said the deal
posed "risks to national security."
OpenFive also leases chipmaking intellectual property to
chipmakers.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and
Richard Chang)