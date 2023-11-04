MONTREAL, QC / July 10, 2023

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV: NPA) a leading Canadian provider of innovative software solutions, is proud to announce our module LIVEaiASSIST has entered BETA release, with our demonstration for a Canadian government client department. LIVEaiASSIST greatly accelerates solution development for easy-to-use complex digital services. Alphinat is also adding AI generate testing and training modules, both high value upgrades, to better test and scale solutions while enhancing transfer & retention of knowledge within organizations.

"This is a major advancement in automation, innovation and ease of use for the SmartGuide development suite in being able to assist non-technical people develop and deploy for production secure enterprise grade applications in secure government infrastructures," said Harold Roussel, Alphinat's Chief Software Architect.

The company also announces delivery and successful implementation of a SmartGuide Greenhouse Gas Registry (SmartGHGR) to Canada's most populated and industrialized province. This ground-breaking achievement underscores Alphinat's commitment to environmental sustainability and advancing ESG compliance and efficient delivery of user-friendly solutions to complete complex tasks for the public sector.

Leveraging SmartGuide's advanced capabilities, a small team delivered this highly anticipated digital service in record time. "We have empowered organizations to streamline their GHG reporting processes and enhance Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance," said Denis Michaud, Chief Solution and Security Officer at Alphinat.

SmartGuide's intuitive interface and powerful development tools have enabled seamless data collection, verification, and reporting of GHG emissions. By leveraging SmartGuide's robust features, businesses can accurately measure, monitor, and manage their carbon footprints, contributing to a sustainable future.

"We are proud to support organizations in meeting their ESG goals, ensuring transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance. SmartGuide continues to drive innovation in environmental sustainability, helping businesses navigate the complex landscape of GHG emissions reporting and make a positive impact on our planet," mentioned Denis Michaud.

"We are thrilled to support our clients in meeting their ESG goals and contributing to a greener economy," said Curtis Page, President & CEO "SmartGuide continues to drive innovation in environmental reporting, enabling organizations to navigate the complexities of GHG emissions and drive positive change."

With SmartGuide, organizations gain a comprehensive toolset to streamline GHG reporting processes, enhancing data accuracy, transparency, and regulatory compliance. By harnessing the power of SmartGuide, businesses can make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and align with global sustainability standards.



Alphinat remains at the forefront of sustainable technology solutions, empowering organizations to make a measurable impact on the environment and foster a culture of ESG compliance.

Alphinat also announces it has issued on April 26, 2023 4,695,000 options with a $0.08 strike price expiring on the 26th of April 2028.

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone and system interoperability issues a thing of the past. We enable people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave to be a major part of the development process. After all, what better way to ensure a favorable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

That's why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we're constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error-prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit us at https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Mr. Curtis Page

Chief Executive Officer

Alphinat Inc.

(514) 398-9799 ext 225

[1]Dynamics 365 is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation

[2]Amanda™ is a registered trademark of Granicus